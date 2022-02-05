Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News: 2 terrorists gunned down in Srinagar

Updated on Feb 05, 2022 06:09 AM IST
  • Sat, 05 Feb 2022 06:08 AM

    J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar

    Srinagar police on Saturday gunned down two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF in the Zakura area of the city. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including two pistols recovered, reported ANI qouting IGP Kashmir. 

