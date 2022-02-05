Breaking News: 2 terrorists gunned down in Srinagar
Sat, 05 Feb 2022 06:08 AM
J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar
Srinagar police on Saturday gunned down two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF in the Zakura area of the city. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including two pistols recovered, reported ANI qouting IGP Kashmir.