BREAKING: India-US holding 2+2 ministerial dialogue amid Ukraine war
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 07:26 AM
Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe: S Jaishankar at 2+2 dialogue
Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe's in a day, says EAM S Jaishankar at the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The crucial dialogue comes as Europe sees one of the worst wars in decades.