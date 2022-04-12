Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / BREAKING: India-US holding 2+2 ministerial dialogue amid Ukraine war
BREAKING: India-US holding 2+2 ministerial dialogue amid Ukraine war

Updated on Apr 12, 2022 07:26 AM IST
  • Tue, 12 Apr 2022 07:26 AM

    Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe: S Jaishankar at 2+2 dialogue

    Russian energy monthly purchase less than Europe's in a day, says EAM S Jaishankar at the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The crucial dialogue comes as Europe sees one of the worst wars in decades.

