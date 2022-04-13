Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Consulate general of India in Shanghai to remain inaccessible, says Embassy of India, Beijing, China

  Breaking news updates April 13, 2022:
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

  • Wed, 13 Apr 2022 07:33 AM

    Embassy of India in China issues notice 

    Consulate General of India, Shanghai, to remain inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai: Embassy of India, Beijing, China

  • Wed, 13 Apr 2022 07:32 AM

    'Deep people-to-people ties are central link….': Antony Blinken

    US Dept of State Secy Antony Blinken tweeted about his interaction at Howard University with EAM Dr. S Jaishankar & Asst Secy, Educational & Cultural Affairs, Lee Satterfield. He said, "These deep people-to-people ties are central to the strong link between our nations."

