BREAKING: Consulate general of India in Shanghai to remain inaccessible, says Embassy of India, Beijing, China
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 07:33 AM
Embassy of India in China issues notice
Consulate General of India, Shanghai, to remain inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai: Embassy of India, Beijing, China
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 07:32 AM
'Deep people-to-people ties are central link….': Antony Blinken
US Dept of State Secy Antony Blinken tweeted about his interaction at Howard University with EAM Dr. S Jaishankar & Asst Secy, Educational & Cultural Affairs, Lee Satterfield. He said, "These deep people-to-people ties are central to the strong link between our nations."