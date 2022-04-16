Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Restoration work of derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express underway
Live

Breaking: Restoration work of derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express underway

  • Breaking news updates April 16, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 07:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 16 Apr 2022 07:41 AM

    Restoration work of derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express underway

    Restoration work of the derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express is underway near Matunga Station in Mumbai. Fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga stations till the restoration work continues.

  • Sat, 16 Apr 2022 06:59 AM

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to visit Delhi today

    Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit Delhi today and, later in the day, will participate in 'Ayodhya Parv-2022' organized by Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Raj Ghat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.