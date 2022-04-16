Breaking: Restoration work of derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express underway
- Breaking news updates April 16, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 07:41 AM
Restoration work of derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express underway
Restoration work of the derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express is underway near Matunga Station in Mumbai. Fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga stations till the restoration work continues.
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 06:59 AM
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to visit Delhi today
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit Delhi today and, later in the day, will participate in 'Ayodhya Parv-2022' organized by Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Raj Ghat.