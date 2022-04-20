Breaking news today LIVE: India sees 66% rise with 2,067 new Covid cases, 40 deaths in 24 hrs
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 09:08 AM
India sees 66% rise with 2,067 new Covid cases, 40 deaths in 24 hrs
India logged nearly 66 per cent rise in daily numbers with 2,067 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections surged to 43,047,594.
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 09:04 AM
Heavy police deployment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Heavy police deployment continues in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 during a religious procession. DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD to maintain law and order in the city.
Wed, 20 Apr 2022 07:36 AM
Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri, with more than 60 past cases, nabbed after brief encounter
An arms supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri was nabbed after a brief encounter. He was injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited, informed DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav, as quoted by ANI. It is not clear if he was involved in the recent riots in the area.