Breaking: 2,380 new Covid cases in 24 hours, 15% jump over yesterday

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 09:19 AM
2,380 new Covid cases in 24 hours, 15% jump over yesterday
India reported a 15% rise in Covid cases with 2,380 new infections and 56 related deaths in 24 hours.
Thu, 21 Apr 2022 08:20 AM
Heavy police at Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Security deployed in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession. The north Delhi municipal corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday launched an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri but it was halted after the Supreme Court intervened.
Thu, 21 Apr 2022 07:56 AM
Assam police arrest Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani from Palanpur Circuit House
Kokrajhar police arrested Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat's Palanpur Circuit House last night, reported ANI citing Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar.