Breaking: Over 6 crore members enroll for Congress' polls to elect new president

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 07:39 AM
Over 6 crore members enroll for Congress' polls to elect new president
As the Congress weighs poll strategist Prashant Kishor's proposal for a revamp, the party is all set to have organisational elections. Over six crore Congress members have enrolled themselves for the same.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry said that the party has completed its membership drive, wherein almost 6 crore members were enrolled. "Around 2.6 crores members were enrolled through Digital Membership. Membership has been done through papers too, so the total numbers will be finalised in another few days. It is expected to be more than six crores by April 15, 2022," he said.
Fri, 22 Apr 2022 07:32 AM
1 security personnel killed, 3 others injured in encounter in J&K's Sunjwan
Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh told PTI the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.
He said one security force personnel was killed and three more suffered injuries in the gunfight. "The encounter is going on," he said.