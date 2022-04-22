Home / India News / Breaking: Over 6 crore members enroll for Congress' polls to elect new president
Breaking: Over 6 crore members enroll for Congress' polls to elect new president

Updated on Apr 22, 2022 07:39 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  Apr 22, 2022 07:39 AM IST

    Over 6 crore members enroll for Congress' polls to elect new president

    As the Congress weighs poll strategist Prashant Kishor's proposal for a revamp, the party is all set to have organisational elections. Over six crore Congress members have enrolled themselves for the same.

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry said that the party has completed its membership drive, wherein almost 6 crore members were enrolled. "Around 2.6 crores members were enrolled through Digital Membership. Membership has been done through papers too, so the total numbers will be finalised in another few days. It is expected to be more than six crores by April 15, 2022," he said.

  Apr 22, 2022 07:32 AM IST

    1 security personnel killed, 3 others injured in encounter in J&K's Sunjwan

    Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh told PTI the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.

    He said one security force personnel was killed and three more suffered injuries in the gunfight. "The encounter is going on," he said.

india news

india news

1 security personnel dies in action, 3 injured in enounter in J&K's Sunjwan

  • The encounter started after the security forces cordoned off the area in the night.
One security force jawan died in line of duty and four jawans injured in the encounter in Sunjwan area of Jammu.(ANI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 07:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Indian doctor performs UAE's first paediatric bone marrow transplant

The highly advanced allogeneic procedure was successfully carried out on a five-year-old girl from Uganda with sickle cell disease by Dr. Zainul Aabideen, Head of the Department of Paediatric Hematology and Oncology at Burjeel Medical City.
Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder, which results in an abnormality in the hemoglobin found in red blood cells.(Pixabay)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 05:30 AM IST
PTI
india news

Ahead of Sonia meet, Cong panel submits report on Kishor’s proposal for revamp

  • The committee comprising AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and others, has given its inputs ahead of Prashant Kishor’s final meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi any time over the next few days to decide if the strategist will become an office bearer of the party.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor. (HT/File)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 02:30 AM IST
BySunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
india news

Files on release of convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case sent to Prez in 2021, HC told

The seven convicts serving life imprisonment are: Murugan, Santhan, A G Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini. Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bomb attack at Sriperumbudur, near here, in May 1991.
IPresident of India Ram Nath Kovind. (AFP)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:45 AM IST
PTI | , Chennai
india news

Former Supreme Court judge to oversee restoration plan for Karnataka mining districts

Ex SC judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy will be the oversight authority to monitor the implementation of a scheme for restoration and health projects in the iron ore mining-affected Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka.
Karnataka asked the Supreme Court for directions to release of funds for the implementation of restoration projects under CEPMIZ) in three districts (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Clashes in Kerala as govt resumes K-Rail survey stone laying work

In north Kerala’s Kannur, protestors blocked officials and removed stones under the leadership of state Congress president K Sudhakaran
Police personnel and Congress workers engage in a clash during their protest against the K Rail project, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Tamil Nadu CM announces new stadium for Jallikattu

This was among a slew of announcements that Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin made to improve infrastructure for sports ranging from those played at the Olympics to traditional ones such as Jallikattu and Silambattam.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced a massive arena for Jallikattu in the Alanganallur town in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. (AP Photo)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

92.9% in Telangana have antibodies for Covid, sero survey reveals

The cross-sectional community-based serosurvey was conducted among males and females aged six years and above and healthcare workers by adopting multistage random sampling procedures in Telangana.
The Telangana serosurvey, which was done between January 4 and February 2, 2022, covered 14,179 participants from the general population and 3,843 healthcare workers. (PTI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:12 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Andhra govt to introduce cash transfer scheme as alternate to PDS rice supply

As per this system, the Andhra government would pay the cash amount to the people in place of their ration quota of rice supplied through fair price shops under the public distribution system.
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has come out with a direct cash transfer scheme for the consumers who do not want to take rice under the public distribution system from fair price shops. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:12 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

4 SDPI workers held for murder of RSS leader in Kerala, say police

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Sakhre, who is supervising the investigation, said 16 people were accused in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan, and four arrested SDPI workers are those who helped the killers.
The district reported two political murders in less than 24 hours last week -- SDPI leader Subair was hacked to death last Friday, and RSS leader Sreenivasan was murdered on Saturday in an apparent retaliatory attack. (Agencies)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Andhra Pradesh: 2 officials seize pvt car for ‘CM convoy’, suspended

An official spokesman from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said home guard P Tirupal Reddy and assistant motor vehicle inspector A Sandhya were suspended, following instructions from the Andhra chief minister, who quickly reacted to the media reports on Thursday morning about the cops seizing the car of a family.
A home guard and an assistant motor vehicle inspector from Ongole town in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district had allegedly taken away the vehicle of a family travelling to Tirupati on the pretext that it was required for the convoy of chief minister. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:10 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Hanskhali gang rape victim’s family can seek protection from Bengal govt: HC

The Calcutta high court told the West Bengal government to decide on a request for protection once the family of the 14-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Hanskhali files a request.
The Calcutta high court also ordered the government to provide psychiatric therapy for the family to help them come out of the trauma
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea against Criminal Procedure Act

Issuing notice on the plea, a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla said the public interest litigation (PIL), filed by lawyer Harshit Goel alleging that the law aids profiling and creation of a surveillance state, “requires consideration”.
Senior advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for the Union government, said the petition was not maintainable while arguing that the validity of a law cannot be challenged in vacuum in a PIL.
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

CBI raids 14 locations across country in J&K corruption case

Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik had recently alleged that he had been offered 300 crore to clear two files which he had rejected. Following Malik’s allegation, the J&K government had approached the CBI to probe the charges.
CBI conducted the raids after registering two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik (Archive)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
