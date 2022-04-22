Breaking: Over 6 crore members enroll for Congress' polls to elect new president

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 22, 2022 07:39 AM IST
Over 6 crore members enroll for Congress' polls to elect new president
As the Congress weighs poll strategist Prashant Kishor's proposal for a revamp, the party is all set to have organisational elections. Over six crore Congress members have enrolled themselves for the same.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry said that the party has completed its membership drive, wherein almost 6 crore members were enrolled. "Around 2.6 crores members were enrolled through Digital Membership. Membership has been done through papers too, so the total numbers will be finalised in another few days. It is expected to be more than six crores by April 15, 2022," he said.
Apr 22, 2022 07:32 AM IST
1 security personnel killed, 3 others injured in encounter in J&K's Sunjwan
Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh told PTI the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.
He said one security force personnel was killed and three more suffered injuries in the gunfight. "The encounter is going on," he said.
The highly advanced allogeneic procedure was successfully carried out on a five-year-old girl from Uganda with sickle cell disease by Dr. Zainul Aabideen, Head of the Department of Paediatric Hematology and Oncology at Burjeel Medical City.
The committee comprising AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and others, has given its inputs ahead of Prashant Kishor’s final meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi any time over the next few days to decide if the strategist will become an office bearer of the party.
The seven convicts serving life imprisonment are: Murugan, Santhan, A G Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini. Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bomb attack at Sriperumbudur, near here, in May 1991.
Ex SC judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy will be the oversight authority to monitor the implementation of a scheme for restoration and health projects in the iron ore mining-affected Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka.
This was among a slew of announcements that Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin made to improve infrastructure for sports ranging from those played at the Olympics to traditional ones such as Jallikattu and Silambattam.
Additional Director General of Police Vijay Sakhre, who is supervising the investigation, said 16 people were accused in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan, and four arrested SDPI workers are those who helped the killers.
An official spokesman from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said home guard P Tirupal Reddy and assistant motor vehicle inspector A Sandhya were suspended, following instructions from the Andhra chief minister, who quickly reacted to the media reports on Thursday morning about the cops seizing the car of a family.
Issuing notice on the plea, a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla said the public interest litigation (PIL), filed by lawyer Harshit Goel alleging that the law aids profiling and creation of a surveillance state, “requires consideration”.
Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik had recently alleged that he had been offered ₹300 crore to clear two files which he had rejected. Following Malik’s allegation, the J&K government had approached the CBI to probe the charges.