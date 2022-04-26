Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: India enters Guinness Book for waving 78,000 national flags at once

Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:03 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Tue, 26 Apr 2022 06:02 AM

    Massive fire at Manesar in Gurugram, 35 fire tenders on spot

  • Tue, 26 Apr 2022 05:33 AM

    India enters Guinness Book of World Records for waving over 78,000 national flags at once

    India created history and marked its name in the Guinness Book of World records by waving the maximum number of the National Flag simultaneously on April 23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present during the historical event.

