Breaking: India enters Guinness Book for waving 78,000 national flags at once
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 06:02 AM
Massive fire at Manesar in Gurugram, 35 fire tenders on spot
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 05:33 AM
India enters Guinness Book of World Records for waving over 78,000 national flags at once
India created history and marked its name in the Guinness Book of World records by waving the maximum number of the National Flag simultaneously on April 23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present during the historical event.