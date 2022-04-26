Blast in Karachi University; two foreigners among four killed: Pakistan media

At least four people, including two foreign nationals, were killed and several others injured on Tuesday when a car exploded on the premises of the University of Karachi, the Pakistan media reported. Initial reports suggest, the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute in the university.

Local media reports said that the van was transporting lecturers including two foreign nationals who were returning after teaching at the university. These lecturers were apparently teaching at the Chinese language department.

Four people including two foreign nationals were killed in the blast, reports said.

Videos of the van in which the blast took place were also posted on social media with flames of fire completely destroying the vehicle as police and paramilitary rangers reached the scene immediately and cordoned off the areas.

Urdu language Jang newspaper reported that the blast was caused by a remote-controlled device.

Police sources said that there were seven to eight people in the van; however, an exact number of casualties has yet to be reported.

