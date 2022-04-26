Home / World News / Kamala Harris, US vice-president, tests Covid positive: White House
Kamala Harris, US vice-president, tests Covid positive: White House

The White House said neither US President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact" of Harris in recent days.
US vice-president Kamala Harris speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington.(AP file)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 10:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

US vice-president Kamala Harris on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, the White House announced. Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen said the vice-president tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.” Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant, news agency AP reported.

Harris is the latest high-profile Democrats who have said they contracted the virus in the weeks since the White House, along with state and local governments, have relaxed mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

The development comes even as the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus, saying the world was "blind" to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates.

"As many countries reduce testing, the WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing," director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference at the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.

"This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution."

(With inputs from agencies)

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out