Home / India News / Breaking: India enters Guinness Book for waving 78,000 national flags at once
Live

Breaking: India enters Guinness Book for waving 78,000 national flags at once

  • Breaking news updates April 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 26, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    Massive fire at Manesar in Gurugram, 35 fire tenders on spot

  • Apr 26, 2022 05:33 AM IST

    India enters Guinness Book of World Records for waving over 78,000 national flags at once

    India created history and marked its name in the Guinness Book of World records by waving the maximum number of the National Flag simultaneously on April 23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present during the historical event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Modi, Macron likely to meet in May first week

  • With Macron getting re-elected as French president for the second term with a resounding vote, PM Modi is expected to drop by in Paris to meet and greet the leader of one of India’s closest bilateral partners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with French President Emmanuel Macron during a boat ride on Ganga river in 2018. (ht file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with French President Emmanuel Macron during a boat ride on Ganga river in 2018. (ht file)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking: India enters Guinness Book for waving 78,000 national flags at once

  • Breaking news updates April 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Involve children in sports, or else they will be engaged on screen: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court cited the example of National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman whose parents were doctors, and yet he chose cricket as his career. “We need more and more such people to emerge,” the bench said
In 2019, the Supreme Court appointed senior advocate Gopal Shankarnaraynan as amicus curiae to examine the issues involved (HT File Photo)
In 2019, the Supreme Court appointed senior advocate Gopal Shankarnaraynan as amicus curiae to examine the issues involved (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story
india news

8-month-old tiger cub found dead in Madhya Pradesh, 6th tiger to die in a month

A senior Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve official said the cub was killed in a territorial fight by a tiger, possibly the one spotted in the vicinity two days before the cub was found dead on Sunday evening
A territorial fight is a natural phenomenon in an area with a high density of tigers. said Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director (Representative Image/Danish Khan)
A territorial fight is a natural phenomenon in an area with a high density of tigers. said Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director (Representative Image/Danish Khan)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story
india news

Chhattisgarh records 62.5% drop in malaria cases in 4 years: Govt

Director of Chhattisgarh’s National Health Mission (NHM) director, Dr Priyanka Shukla, the API (annual parasite index), which is used to calculate the severity of malaria spread, has also declined significantly in Bastar.
Chhattisgarh health workers visit remote villages in dense jungles and hilly terrain of Bastar
Chhattisgarh health workers visit remote villages in dense jungles and hilly terrain of Bastar
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra
Close Story
india news

Centre, states asked to reply to proposals for greater physical literacy 

In his submission,  amicus curiae Sankaranarayanan said physical literacy is not just about sports, but it's about knowing own body and staying fit throughout one's life.
The bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai listed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.(File)
The bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai listed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.(File)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 01:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

BJP upbeat, Congress in a bind over I-PAC working for TRS

Hyderabad The Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s decision to work with Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a popular political advocacy group founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, for the next year’s assembly elections has generated diverse response from the two major opponents in the state – the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress
Prashant Kishor (PTI)
Prashant Kishor (PTI)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

Maoists torch bus in AP to protest leader’s death

The Maoists called for a Dandakaranya bandh on Sunday and Monday as a mark of protest over the death of Narmada while she was in judicial remand.
The incident happened between Kothuru and Sarivela villages, about three kilometres from Chintoor town at around 11 pm. (HT Archives)
The incident happened between Kothuru and Sarivela villages, about three kilometres from Chintoor town at around 11 pm. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

TN passes bills empowering state govt to appoint V-Cs

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Monday passed two Bills that empower the government to appoint vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to state-run universities, a move seen as an attempt to clip the wings of the governor on this subject
AIADMK members walk out of the assembly, protesting the Bills. (ANI)
AIADMK members walk out of the assembly, protesting the Bills. (ANI)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story
india news

Andhra bags national award for curbing malaria

The Union health ministry on Monday acknowledged Andhra Pradesh as the best performing state in the control of malaria for bringing down the total number of cases by five times in three years
Since 2018, malaria cases in Andhra Pradesh have declined from 6,040 to 1,139 in 2021. (AFP)
Since 2018, malaria cases in Andhra Pradesh have declined from 6,040 to 1,139 in 2021. (AFP)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Four of family killed, 8 hurt in road accident near Tirupati

The deceased were identified as Arjunaiah (45), his wife Narasamma (40), Maremma (43) and Dharani (10).
On coming to know about the accident, Srikalahasti police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. (HT Archives)
On coming to know about the accident, Srikalahasti police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

BJP sets up panel to bolster party in 74,000 booths

The four senior BJP functionaries who have been assigned to carry out the task are national general secretary CT Ravi, national vice-presidents Baijayant Panda and Dilip Ghosh, and party’s SC Morcha chief Lal Singh Arya, a senior party leader said.
BJP sets up panel to bolster party in 74,000 booths
BJP sets up panel to bolster party in 74,000 booths
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

SC stays Manipur HC order permitting seven Rohingya to seek refugee status

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and AS Oka issued notice to Haksar and stayed the May 3, 2021 HC order “provided the same has not been acted upon by the concerned authority so far”.
The Supreme Court order came on a petition filed by the Centre, which said that the seven persons were ‘untraceable’. (Archive)
The Supreme Court order came on a petition filed by the Centre, which said that the seven persons were ‘untraceable’. (Archive)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 02:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

SC seeks Centre’s stand on plea for developing a ‘judicial vista’

Central Vista redevelopment project is the ongoing construction work to revamp Parliament, central government’s offices, and other key buildings in New Delhi’s Lutyens zone.
The Supreme Court posted the matter for Tuesday and sought the presence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to indicate the stand of the Centre on the matter.
The Supreme Court posted the matter for Tuesday and sought the presence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to indicate the stand of the Centre on the matter.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Madhya Pradesh high court orders police protection for inter-faith couple

Dindori district officials demolished the house and three shops of Asif Khan, the Muslim man who married Sakshi Sahu, a day after her relatives alleged she had been abducted. The high court has ordered the police to protect the inter-faith couple.
Sakshi Sahu and Asif Khan had approached the Jabalpur bench of the high court to seek protection from the woman’s relatives and the authorities.
Sakshi Sahu and Asif Khan had approached the Jabalpur bench of the high court to seek protection from the woman’s relatives and the authorities.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out