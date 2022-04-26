Live
Breaking: India enters Guinness Book for waving 78,000 national flags at once
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Apr 26, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Massive fire at Manesar in Gurugram, 35 fire tenders on spot
Apr 26, 2022 05:33 AM IST
India enters Guinness Book of World Records for waving over 78,000 national flags at once
India created history and marked its name in the Guinness Book of World records by waving the maximum number of the National Flag simultaneously on April 23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present during the historical event.
Modi, Macron likely to meet in May first week
- With Macron getting re-elected as French president for the second term with a resounding vote, PM Modi is expected to drop by in Paris to meet and greet the leader of one of India’s closest bilateral partners.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Involve children in sports, or else they will be engaged on screen: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court cited the example of National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman whose parents were doctors, and yet he chose cricket as his career. “We need more and more such people to emerge,” the bench said
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:30 AM IST
8-month-old tiger cub found dead in Madhya Pradesh, 6th tiger to die in a month
A senior Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve official said the cub was killed in a territorial fight by a tiger, possibly the one spotted in the vicinity two days before the cub was found dead on Sunday evening
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Chhattisgarh records 62.5% drop in malaria cases in 4 years: Govt
Director of Chhattisgarh’s National Health Mission (NHM) director, Dr Priyanka Shukla, the API (annual parasite index), which is used to calculate the severity of malaria spread, has also declined significantly in Bastar.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Centre, states asked to reply to proposals for greater physical literacy
In his submission, amicus curiae Sankaranarayanan said physical literacy is not just about sports, but it's about knowing own body and staying fit throughout one's life.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 01:27 AM IST
BJP upbeat, Congress in a bind over I-PAC working for TRS
Hyderabad The Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s decision to work with Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a popular political advocacy group founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, for the next year’s assembly elections has generated diverse response from the two major opponents in the state – the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Maoists torch bus in AP to protest leader’s death
The Maoists called for a Dandakaranya bandh on Sunday and Monday as a mark of protest over the death of Narmada while she was in judicial remand.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:36 AM IST
TN passes bills empowering state govt to appoint V-Cs
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Monday passed two Bills that empower the government to appoint vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to state-run universities, a move seen as an attempt to clip the wings of the governor on this subject
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Andhra bags national award for curbing malaria
The Union health ministry on Monday acknowledged Andhra Pradesh as the best performing state in the control of malaria for bringing down the total number of cases by five times in three years
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Four of family killed, 8 hurt in road accident near Tirupati
The deceased were identified as Arjunaiah (45), his wife Narasamma (40), Maremma (43) and Dharani (10).
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:27 AM IST
BJP sets up panel to bolster party in 74,000 booths
The four senior BJP functionaries who have been assigned to carry out the task are national general secretary CT Ravi, national vice-presidents Baijayant Panda and Dilip Ghosh, and party’s SC Morcha chief Lal Singh Arya, a senior party leader said.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 05:49 AM IST
SC stays Manipur HC order permitting seven Rohingya to seek refugee status
A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and AS Oka issued notice to Haksar and stayed the May 3, 2021 HC order “provided the same has not been acted upon by the concerned authority so far”.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 02:25 AM IST
, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
SC seeks Centre’s stand on plea for developing a ‘judicial vista’
Central Vista redevelopment project is the ongoing construction work to revamp Parliament, central government’s offices, and other key buildings in New Delhi’s Lutyens zone.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:01 AM IST
, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
Madhya Pradesh high court orders police protection for inter-faith couple
Dindori district officials demolished the house and three shops of Asif Khan, the Muslim man who married Sakshi Sahu, a day after her relatives alleged she had been abducted. The high court has ordered the police to protect the inter-faith couple.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 12:19 AM IST