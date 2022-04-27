Breaking: 11 persons electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu
Wed, 27 Apr 2022 07:11 AM
Singapore executes mentally disabled Malaysian man: Report
Singapore executes mentally disabled Malaysian man despite global pleas for clemency, reports quote his sister.
Wed, 27 Apr 2022 07:05 AM
11 persons electrocuted in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur during temple chariot procession: Police
11 persons were electrocuted in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur during a temple chariot procession, say police as quoted by PTI.
Wed, 27 Apr 2022 07:03 AM
Video: Bhalaswa dump yard in Delhi goes up in flames
The fire broke out at about 5.45pm on Tuesday and continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) battled the blaze. This is fourth major fire to be reported from Delhi’s landfill sites in the last one month, with the three previous blazes being reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill.
Wed, 27 Apr 2022 06:32 AM
Delhi: AIIMS nurses call off strike after high court order
Following Delhi High Court's order, nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off the strike on Tuesday night.
"We are accepting the decision of the Delhi High Court. We have been asked to appear in court on Wednesday. We will do so and based on the decision of the court, we will chalk our future course of action," said a representative of the AIIMS nurses union, speaking to ANI.
Wed, 27 Apr 2022 05:58 AM
India calls for Veto reform at UN, says ‘treat all equally or give more power to new permanent members’
“All 5 permanent Members have used veto over the last 75 yrs to achieve their respective political ends. Privilege of using veto has been vested to only five member states. The UNGA can do very little about it as effectively the P-5 have a veto over the veto,” says Ambassador R Ravindra, Dy Permanent Representative of India to UN.
“…it goes against concept of sovereign equality of states & only perpetuates the mindset of WW2…Either all nations are treated equally in context of voting rights or else the new permanent members must also be given the veto,” he adds on strengthening UN system.