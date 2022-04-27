Breaking: 11 persons electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu

The fire broke out at about 5.45pm on Tuesday and continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) battled the blaze. This is fourth major fire to be reported from Delhi’s landfill sites in the last one month, with the three previous blazes being reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill.
Delhi: AIIMS nurses call off strike after high court order
Following Delhi High Court's order, nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off the strike on Tuesday night.
"We are accepting the decision of the Delhi High Court. We have been asked to appear in court on Wednesday. We will do so and based on the decision of the court, we will chalk our future course of action," said a representative of the AIIMS nurses union, speaking to ANI.
India calls for Veto reform at UN, says ‘treat all equally or give more power to new permanent members’
“All 5 permanent Members have used veto over the last 75 yrs to achieve their respective political ends. Privilege of using veto has been vested to only five member states. The UNGA can do very little about it as effectively the P-5 have a veto over the veto,” says Ambassador R Ravindra, Dy Permanent Representative of India to UN.
“…it goes against concept of sovereign equality of states & only perpetuates the mindset of WW2…Either all nations are treated equally in context of voting rights or else the new permanent members must also be given the veto,” he adds on strengthening UN system.
Navneet Rana and her legislator husband Ravi Rana were arrested in Mumbai on Saturday after they announced plans to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Based on the report, the Tirupati district collector ordered suspension of resident medical officer Dr S Saraswati Devi and issued show-cause notice to hospital superintendent K Bharati for their alleged negligence in controlling what the authorities called “ambulance mafia.”
Addressing a public meeting at Alwal on the outskirts of Hyderabad, after laying the foundation stone for three super-speciality hospitals, Telangana CM KCR said religious fundamentalism was like cancer that would rapidly spread to all parts of the country if not treated on time.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Sakhre, who is supervising the RSS leader’s murder investigation, said all arrested directly participated in the crime, and the vehicles they used were also seized.
DK president K Veeramani, while addressing the function, said that the Tamil Nadu governor was only a postman who has no right to open a letter and see it but only send it to the President, and Stalin borrowed his words.
While the Congress thanked Kishor for his “effort and suggestions”, he said that, more than him, the party needed “leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems” in order to revive its fortunes.