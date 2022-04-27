Home / India News / Breaking: 11 persons electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu
Live

Breaking: 11 persons electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu

  • Breaking news updates April 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 27, 2022 07:11 AM IST

    Singapore executes mentally disabled Malaysian man: Report

    Singapore executes mentally disabled Malaysian man despite global pleas for clemency, reports quote his sister.

  • Apr 27, 2022 07:05 AM IST

    11 persons electrocuted in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur during temple chariot procession: Police

    11 persons were electrocuted in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur during a temple chariot procession, say police as quoted by PTI.

  • Apr 27, 2022 07:03 AM IST

    Video: Bhalaswa dump yard in Delhi goes up in flames

    The fire broke out at about 5.45pm on Tuesday and continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) battled the blaze.  This is fourth major fire to be reported from Delhi’s landfill sites in the last one month, with the three previous blazes being reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill.

  • Apr 27, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    Delhi: AIIMS nurses call off strike after high court order

    Following Delhi High Court's order, nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off the strike on Tuesday night.

    "We are accepting the decision of the Delhi High Court. We have been asked to appear in court on Wednesday. We will do so and based on the decision of the court, we will chalk our future course of action," said a representative of the AIIMS nurses union, speaking to ANI.

  • Apr 27, 2022 05:58 AM IST

    India calls for Veto reform at UN, says ‘treat all equally or give more power to new permanent members’

    “All 5 permanent Members have used veto over the last 75 yrs to achieve their respective political ends. Privilege of using veto has been vested to only five member states. The UNGA can do very little about it as effectively the P-5 have a veto over the veto,” says Ambassador R Ravindra, Dy Permanent Representative of India to UN.

    “…it goes against concept of sovereign equality of states & only perpetuates the mindset of WW2…Either all nations are treated equally in context of voting rights or else the new permanent members must also be given the veto,” he adds on strengthening UN system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking: 11 persons electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu

  • Breaking news updates April 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 07:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

MHA seeks report on ill-treatment by police

  • Navneet Rana and her legislator husband Ravi Rana were arrested in Mumbai on Saturday after they announced plans to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai Police chief releases video to counter MP Navneet Rana's 'inhumane treatment' charge. (ANI File Photo/Sanjay Pandey Twitter)&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Mumbai Police chief releases video to counter MP Navneet Rana's 'inhumane treatment' charge. (ANI File Photo/Sanjay Pandey Twitter) (HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi/mumbai
Close Story
india news

Nitin Gadkari invites Tesla to manufacture e-vehicles in India

  • Gadkari made the remarks while speaking at a private event in Delhi answering a question on Tesla's concerns on "high duties" in India.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Published on Apr 27, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi
Close Story
india news

PM Modi to hold Covid review with CMs today

  • Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will also make a presentation at the conference.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 04:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Former six-time CM’s wife Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief

The rejig in the state unit was a long-pending demand of the party’s leaders amid squabbling between various factions to assert their dominance in the party.
Pratibha Singh’s victory in the Mandi bypolls, the home turf of incumbent chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, solidified her claim for the post of Congress’ Himachal chief. (HT File)
Pratibha Singh’s victory in the Mandi bypolls, the home turf of incumbent chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, solidified her claim for the post of Congress’ Himachal chief. (HT File)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
Close Story
india news

Former Australian PM lauds India's manufacturing base

  • Abbott also stressed the need to replace China in the supply chain, saying "India has a very sophisticated manufacturing base."
File photo of PM Modi with Australia’s special trade envoy Tony Abbott during a meeting in New Delhi. (PTI PHOTO.)
File photo of PM Modi with Australia’s special trade envoy Tony Abbott during a meeting in New Delhi. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Tirupati man forced to carry son’s body on scooter after ambulance drivers demand money

Based on the report, the Tirupati district collector ordered suspension of resident medical officer Dr S Saraswati Devi and issued show-cause notice to hospital superintendent K Bharati for their alleged negligence in controlling what the authorities called “ambulance mafia.”
A man was forced to carry the body of his son on his shoulders for 90 km to reach his home, after the ambulance drivers in a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati town allegedly demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 to transport the body late on Monday night. (AP)
A man was forced to carry the body of his son on his shoulders for 90 km to reach his home, after the ambulance drivers in a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati town allegedly demanded 10,000 to transport the body late on Monday night. (AP)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Be cautious of parties trying to divide people on caste, communal lines: KCR

Addressing a public meeting at Alwal on the outskirts of Hyderabad, after laying the foundation stone for three super-speciality hospitals, Telangana CM KCR said religious fundamentalism was like cancer that would rapidly spread to all parts of the country if not treated on time.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday said people should be “wary of the political parties that were trying to divide on religious and communal lines”. (HT Photo)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday said people should be “wary of the political parties that were trying to divide on religious and communal lines”. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Karunanidhi statue to be installed at Omandurar estate: Stalin

Omandurar, an oval-shaped complex in the heart of Chennai’s Triplicane was originally intended to be the new secretariat complex of Tamil Nadu, as envisaged by then chief minister Karunanidhi in 2008.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced in the assembly that a statue of his father and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi would be installed in Omandurar Estate on June 3, his birth anniversary. (Agencies)
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced in the assembly that a statue of his father and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi would be installed in Omandurar Estate on June 3, his birth anniversary. (Agencies)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

4 SDPI men held in RSS leader murder

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Sakhre, who is supervising the RSS leader’s murder investigation, said all arrested directly participated in the crime, and the vehicles they used were also seized.
The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh (RSS) leader S K Sreenivasan on Tuesday arrested four workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), officials said. (Representative use)
The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh (RSS) leader S K Sreenivasan on Tuesday arrested four workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), officials said. (Representative use)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Governor should do job of postman, send bills to Prez, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin amid row over anti-NEET bill

DK president K Veeramani, while addressing the function, said that the Tamil Nadu governor was only a postman who has no right to open a letter and see it but only send it to the President, and Stalin borrowed his words.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday aimed a dig at governor RN Ravi, describing him as a “postman who is merely meant to send legislation passed by the state cabinet to President Ram Nath Kovind”. (Agencies)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday aimed a dig at governor RN Ravi, describing him as a “postman who is merely meant to send legislation passed by the state cabinet to President Ram Nath Kovind”. (Agencies)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Girl raped after being ‘sold’ by mother in Rajasthan: Police

  • Superintendent of police, Barmer, Deepak Bhargav said a complaint was lodged on Monday evening after the 13-year-old approached the police along with her uncle.
According to the police, the minor girl’s mother forcefully married her to the accused through some brokers to pay off the debt taken by her father. (Representational image)
According to the police, the minor girl’s mother forcefully married her to the accused through some brokers to pay off the debt taken by her father. (Representational image)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 05:50 AM IST
Copy Link
BySachin Saini/Mukesh Mathrani, Jaipur/barmer
Close Story
india news

ED searches 26 locations linked to ABG Shipyard

The ED raids, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), were carried out at the premises of ABG Shipyard, its sister companies and executives in Mumbai, Pune and Surat.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at 26 premises linked to ABG Shipyard Ltd.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at 26 premises linked to ABG Shipyard Ltd.
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

After rounds of hectic parleys, Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer

While the Congress thanked Kishor for his “effort and suggestions”, he said that, more than him, the party needed “leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems” in order to revive its fortunes.
On Tuesday, the Congress said that Prashant Kishor turned down the party’s offer of joining as a member of the newly formed Empowered Action Group for the 2024 polls. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
On Tuesday, the Congress said that Prashant Kishor turned down the party’s offer of joining as a member of the newly formed Empowered Action Group for the 2024 polls. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Copy Link
BySunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Supreme Court to hear pleas to scrap sedition law today

Sedition cases in India have risen between 2016 and 2019 by by 160% to 93, according to NCRB data. But the conviction rate in 2019 was a mere 3.3%, which means just two of the accused were convicted.
At the last hearing in July 2021, the Supreme Court rued the “enormous power of misuse” of the sedition law in India (HT Photo)
At the last hearing in July 2021, the Supreme Court rued the “enormous power of misuse” of the sedition law in India (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 04:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out