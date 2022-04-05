Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news highlights: PM Modi to visit Assam on April 28

Breaking news highlights: PM Modi to visit Assam on April 28

Updated on Apr 06, 2022 01:28 AM IST
  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:20 PM

    PM Modi to visit Assam on April 28

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday citing sources. 

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:23 PM

    Pawar hosts dinner for Maharashtra MLAs, Gadkari also in attendance

    At a time when political opponents are at loggerheads in Maharashtra, leaders of all parties, including the BJP, spent the evening on Tuesday together over dinner at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Read more

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:42 PM

    Covid-19: Mumbai achieves 100% target in vaccination of its adult population

    Mumbai has achieveed 100 per cent target in vaccination of its adult population against Covid-19.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:18 PM

    Parliament passes bill to merge 3 civic bodies in Delhi 

    Parliament has passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with Rajya Sabha approving it with a voice vote.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:33 PM

    PM Modi condoles demise of  surgeon Dr Devendra Patel

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends condolences on the demise of Onco-Surgeon Dr. Devendra Patel and recalled "his efforts to boost health infrastructure & cancer care. His deep knowledge of medicine and compassionate nature will always be remembered."

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:17 PM

    Delhi Jal Board withdraws circular for two hour a day short leave to Muslim employees during Ramzan

    The Delhi Jal Board has withdrawn its circular for short leave (two hours a day) to all its Muslim employees during Ramzan, ANI reported. 

     

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 05:27 PM

    Sri Lanka temporarily closes its embassies in 2 countries

    Sri Lanka has temporarily closed its embassies in Oslo, Norway and Baghdad, Iraq and its Consulate General in Sydney, Australia.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 04:05 PM

    Delhi court dismisses bail application of Meeran Haider in Delhi riots case

    A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of Meeran Haider, an accused in Northeast Delhi violence larger conspiracy case, reports news agency ANI. Haider was booked under sections of UAPA.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 03:16 PM

    Andhra Pradesh CM arrives in Delhi to meet PM Modi

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives at Delhi airport to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 03:04 PM

    ED attaches Sanjay Raut's property in Patra Chawl land ‘scam' case

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), agency sources said on Tuesday. Read more


  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 01:59 PM

    AAP workers protest in Chandigarh against hike in water tariff

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest in Chandigarh against the recently announced hike in water tariff. Police use water cannons to disperse the protesters who were marching towards Municipal Corporation office.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 01:16 PM

    Karnataka Government revises the rates of Dearness Allowance

    Karnataka Government revises the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 24.50% to 27.25% of Basic Pay with effect from 1" January 2022.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 12:59 PM

    'Haryana will continue to remain in Chandigarh until we get SYL water…', says Haryana home minister Anil Vij

    Haryana will continue to remain in Chandigarh until we get SYL water, Hindi-speaking regions, and money from the Centre for establishing a new capital: Haryana home minister Anil Vij (ANI)

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 12:53 PM

    India achieved 97% first dose coverage and 85 % second dose coverage: MoS Bharati Pawar in RS

    India has achieved 97% first dose coverage and 85 % second dose coverage till now: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, in Rajya Sabha on COVID19 vaccination

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

    Sri Lanka's ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority

    Sri Lanka's ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority amid the growing protests and economic crisis. 

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 12:13 PM

    UP ATS arrives in Mumbai to investigate Gorakhnath Temple attack case

    UP ATS team has reached Mumbai to investigate the Gorakhnath Temple attack case.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:37 AM

    General elections in 3 months not possible: Pakistan election commission

    Pak Election Commission informs that conducting general elections in three months is not possible. 

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:51 AM

    Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting in the Parliament today

    Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting in the Parliament today.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:23 AM

    DMK MP gives suspension of business notice in RS over fuel price hike

    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over "the non-stop everyday price hike in fuel prices and LPG cylinders which affects the lives of the poor and the middle-class people very badly."

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:46 AM

    PM Modi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:27 AM

    Sensex trades flat at 60k, Nifty slightly over 18k mark

    Sensex trades flat at 60k in opening bell, Nifty slightly over 18k mark

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:05 AM

    India records less than 1,000 Covid cases for 2nd day 

    India sees less than 1,000 Covid cases for 2nd day with 795 new infections; 58 deaths in 24 hours

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:35 AM

    Indian Nursing Council issues notification 

    Indian Nursing Council has issued a notification on the viral image of a page from the Textbook of Sociology for Nurses by TK Indrani (Pic-2), listing the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system. (ANI)

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:08 AM

    PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning Grammy for 'A Colorful World' in the Best Children's Album category.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:30 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address UNSC today

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the United Nations Security Council today.

  • Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:15 AM

    Fuel prices hike for 13th time in 15 days

    The fuel prices in India have hiked for the 13th time in 15 days. Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at 104.61 per litre & 95.87 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at 119.67 (increased by 84 paise) & 103.92 (increased by 85 paise). 

