BREAKING: Two encounters underway in south Kashmir
Live

BREAKING: Two encounters underway in south Kashmir

Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

  • Sat, 09 Apr 2022 06:03 AM

    Two encounters underway in south Kashmir

    Encounters broke out in the Sirhama area of Anantnag and the DH Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir. IGP Kashmir said that LeT terrorist is trapped in Anantnag while JeM terrorists are trapped in Kulgam.

