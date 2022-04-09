Live
BREAKING: Two encounters underway in south Kashmir
- Breaking news updates April 9, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 09 Apr 2022 06:03 AM
Two encounters underway in south Kashmir
Encounters broke out in the Sirhama area of Anantnag and the DH Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir. IGP Kashmir said that LeT terrorist is trapped in Anantnag while JeM terrorists are trapped in Kulgam.