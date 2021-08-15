Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Torrential rain lashes Japan, three feared dead after landslide
Breaking news: Torrential rain lashes Japan, three feared dead after landslide

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:24 AM IST

  • Sun, 15 Aug 2021 11:24 AM

    Salute doctors and paramedical staff who laid down their lives during Covid pandemic: Arvind Kejriwal

    Salute doctors and paramedical staff who laid down their lives during Covid pandemic, immensely thankful to them: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

  • Sun, 15 Aug 2021 11:16 AM

    13 killed, several injured in Karachi grenade attack

    A total of 13 people were killed and several others got suffered injuries in a grenade attack in Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday.

  • Sun, 15 Aug 2021 11:06 AM

    Fuel tanker explodes in Lebanon, killing 20, wounding dozens

    A fuel tanker truck exploded early Sunday in northern Lebanon, killing 20 people and wounding dozens more, the Lebanese Red Cross said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

  • Sun, 15 Aug 2021 10:47 AM

    South Korea sets up checkpoints, 'bus walls' to block protests amid Covid-19 concerns

    South Korean police mobilised hundreds of buses and set up dozens of checkpoints on Sunday to fend off political rallies in the capital Seoul, as some groups pushed ahead with annual protests in defiance of warnings over the novel coronavirus.

  • Sun, 15 Aug 2021 10:37 AM

    K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the National Flag at Golconda Fort

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the National Flag at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

  • Sun, 15 Aug 2021 10:28 AM

    Internet, mobile services unaffected as J-K celebrates Independence Day

    For the first time in three years, Internet and mobile services remained unaffected in Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day which is being celebrated in the Valley in a relaxed atmosphere, officials said Sunday.

  • Sun, 15 Aug 2021 10:14 AM

    Torrential rain lashes Japan, three feared dead after landslide

    Torrential rain lashed much of Japan on Sunday, submerging roads and buildings in the western part of the country, while three people were feared dead after a landslide in central Nagano prefecture.

