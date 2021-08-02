Breaking News: Assam CM directs police to withdraw FIR against Mizoram MP
Mon, 02 Aug 2021 06:54 AM
4 killed in helicopter crash in remote California region
Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said.
The department confirmed the deaths to the KXTV station. The four people died at the scene on Sunday, said the department, which did not release their identities.
The Robinson R66 crashed around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Mon, 02 Aug 2021 05:44 AM
Assam CM directs police to withdraw FIR against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena as goodwill gesture
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he has directed state police to withdraw FIR against Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena as a "goodwill gesture" after border clash with Mizoram on July 26 in which six police personnel died.
However, he further said that cases against the other police officers will be pursued.