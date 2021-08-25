Breaking news: Mexico accepts first group of refugees from Afghanistan
Wed, 25 Aug 2021 07:46 AM
Chidambaram in Goa today on 2-day visit, his 1st as AICC poll observer for state
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was recently appointed as senior election observer for Goa, will vsit the state for two days starting Wednesday. He will meet party leaders of North and South Goa during his stay there. Read more
Wed, 25 Aug 2021 06:42 AM
Maharashtra records 27 new cases of Delta Plus variant; tally climbs to 103
The cases of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra have climbed to 103 after 27 more infections were reported, the state health department said on Tuesday. The health department added that six cases each were detected in Gadchiroli and Amravati, five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara district.
Wed, 25 Aug 2021 06:25 AM
Madhya Pradesh to kick-off 2 day mega Covid vaccination drive from today
The Madhya Pradesh government will on Wednesday begin a two-day mega vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) called the “MP Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2” drive , focusing on covering those people whose second dose is due. Read more
Wed, 25 Aug 2021 06:12 AM
Taliban's actions to be monitored, says US Prez Joe Biden
United States President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the Taliban's actions will be monitored and the G7 leaders, EU, NATO and United Nations would respond to the terror group's behaviour accordingly.
"G7 leaders, EU, NATO, United Nations have agreed to stand united in our approach to the Taliban. We'll judge them (Taliban) by their actions and we'll stay in close coordination on any steps that we take moving forward in response to Taliban behaviour," Biden said.