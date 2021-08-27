Breaking news updates: 3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan
AUG 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman on 2-day Tripura visit from today, set to launch slew of projects
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Tripura on Friday as part of a two-day tour to the state to inaugurate a number of developmental projects.
-
AUG 27, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Supreme Court lifts Joe Biden’s Covid-19 moratorium on evictions
A divided US Supreme Court lifted the Biden administration’s moratorium on evictions, ending protections for millions of people who have fallen behind on rent payments during the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
AUG 27, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Covid-19 cases in Brazil rise by 31,024, tally reaches over 20.67 million
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 31,024 to 20,676,561 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.
-
AUG 27, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Joe Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day's deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
-
AUG 27, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Tropical Storm Ida on track to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency.
-
AUG 27, 2021 06:12 AM IST
US flag to fly at half-mast until August 30 in honour of Kabul attack victims
The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan's Kabul, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.
-
AUG 27, 2021 05:41 AM IST
US military's toll in Kabul bombing rises to 13: Pentagon
The US Defense Department said Thursday that the number of American troops killed in the suicide bombings at Kabul airport rose by one to 13, and the number of wounded was 18.
-
AUG 27, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Over 100,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14: White House
The United States has evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, the eve of the Taliban's return to power, the White House said Thursday.
-
AUG 27, 2021 05:04 AM IST
3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan
Three security personnel were killed and three others injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Thursday, Pakistani media reported citing a government official.
