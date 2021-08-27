Home / India News / Breaking news updates: 3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan
Breaking news updates: 3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan

  Breaking News Updates August 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST

  • AUG 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    Nirmala Sitharaman on 2-day Tripura visit from today, set to launch slew of projects

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Tripura on Friday as part of a two-day tour to the state to inaugurate a number of developmental projects.

  • AUG 27, 2021 07:15 AM IST

    Supreme Court lifts Joe Biden’s Covid-19 moratorium on evictions

    A divided US Supreme Court lifted the Biden administration’s moratorium on evictions, ending protections for millions of people who have fallen behind on rent payments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • AUG 27, 2021 07:03 AM IST

    Covid-19 cases in Brazil rise by 31,024, tally reaches over 20.67 million

    The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 31,024 to 20,676,561 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

  • AUG 27, 2021 06:43 AM IST

    Joe Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

    President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day's deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

  • AUG 27, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    Tropical Storm Ida on track to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

    Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency.

  • AUG 27, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    US flag to fly at half-mast until August 30 in honour of Kabul attack victims

    The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan's Kabul, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

  • AUG 27, 2021 05:41 AM IST

    US military's toll in Kabul bombing rises to 13: Pentagon

    The US Defense Department said Thursday that the number of American troops killed in the suicide bombings at Kabul airport rose by one to 13, and the number of wounded was 18.

  • AUG 27, 2021 05:16 AM IST

    Over 100,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14: White House

    The United States has evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, the eve of the Taliban's return to power, the White House said Thursday.

  • AUG 27, 2021 05:04 AM IST

    3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan

    Three security personnel were killed and three others injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Thursday, Pakistani media reported citing a government official.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel with state in-charge PL Punia and health minister TS Singh Deo come out of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence after meeting him, in New Delhi earlier this week. (ANI Photo)
india news

C'garh Congress on the line? As Baghel visits Delhi today, here's what we know

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Chhattisgarh: There has been considerable speculation over a possible change in guard in the state, even as people familiar with internal party matters told news agencies that Baghel has rejected talks about a rotation of the chief minister's post.
The KRMB has requested the two states to release <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore each immediately to meet its expenditure.
india news

Krishna River Management Board to meet today to discuss flow of funds

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 06:08 AM IST
  • According to the notice, the agenda of the meeting would also be to discuss the working arrangement for sharing of Krishna water during 2021-22 water year as Telangana requested an emergency sharing ratio of 50:50 against the agreed 66:34.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Kunal Patil / PTI)
india news

Sitharaman on 2-day Tripura visit from today, set to launch slew of projects

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the first day of her visit to Tripura today, is scheduled to inaugurate as many as 11 developmental projects, which are worth 151 crore in total.
Ajay Mathur, director general of International Solar Alliance.
india news

‘Huge amount of investment needed to meet 1.5 degree goal’: Ajay Mathur

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 05:45 AM IST
We will achieve our 40% target there is no question about it, said Ajay Mathur, director general of International Solar Allianc, in conversation with HT's Jayashree Nandi.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said he felt the Congress 'was raping' him over the incident.
india news

Minister blames survivor, says Oppn trying to ‘rape’ him

By Arun Dev, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 05:37 AM IST
  • While addressing reporters here, Jnanendra, a first-time minister who was inducted into the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet recently, said: “It was a deserted place.
The airline did not allow them to withdraw their resignation and the matter reached the high court.(HT photo)
india news

Relation between airline, pilots ends once resignation submitted: Air India

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 05:21 AM IST
  • On June 1, the high court ordered the airline to pay back wages to the 41 pilots, underlining that they will have to be paid on par with what in-service pilots were receiving and in accordance with the government rules.
india news

Breaking news updates: 3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  Breaking News Updates August 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Justice BV Nagarathna. (Source: Karnataka HC website)
india news

Centre clears names of nine judges for SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 03:58 AM IST
Apart from justice Nagarathna, two more women judges are among the nine appointed to the top court. This is the largest number of judges appointed in the Supreme Court at one go.
On Wednesday, Kerala reported 31,445 new infections, making it responsible for more than two-thirds of all new cases reported across India on the day.(HT_PRINT)
india news

The southern factor in India’s Covid numbers

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 03:30 AM IST
On Wednesday, the state reported 31,445 new infections, making it responsible for more than two-thirds of all new cases reported across India on the day.
Disengagement of rival troops and weaponry from the Pangong Tso sector took place more than five months later after the ninth round of military talks.(AP)
india news

Army’s lightning takeover gave India heft in LAC talks

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:58 AM IST
  • The Indian Army occupied a series of strategic heights to prevent the PLA from grabbing Indian territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in a stealthy midnight move on August 29, 2020.
Shalimar Bagh is the largest Mughal garden in Kashmir built by Emperor Jahangir for his wife Noor Jahan in 1619, on the banks of Dal Lake in northeast Srinagar. Built in 1633 by Asif Khan, the picturesquely terraced Nishat Bagh is also a Mughal garden situated close to the Shalimar on the eastern side of the Dal Lake. (AP PHOTO.)
india news

Restoration work of 2 prominent Mughal Gardens begins in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:46 AM IST
In March 2020, Lambah, who runs an architectural conservation firm, was also appointed by J&K government to prepare a dossier to enlist prominent tourists’ spots of Kashmir like Mughal Gardens on the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Lambah’s firm has won 9 UNESCO Asia Pacific Awards for conservation projects.
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. (AP PHOTO)
india news

India condemns Kabul airport attack

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:36 AM IST
A group of suicide attackers targeted the eastern gate of Kabul airport amid a massive and chaotic evacuation effort from Afghanistan, raising serious questions about the security of flights by countries such as the US and India.
HT Image
india news

TN to set up control room to receive complaints of sexual abuse in schools

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Chennai: In a bid to bolster safety of school students, Tamil Nadu on Thursday announced setting up of a control room with a toll-free number and a private email facility to receive complaints on sexual abuse
HT Image
india news

Follow Covid norms strictly: Civic body to business establishments

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Bengaluru The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday issued a circular in which it stated that the marshals who enforce Covid appropriate behaviour in India’s IT capital will be able to inspect any commercial establishment to check compliance
Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh.
india news

Karnataka minister BC Nagesh interview: Resuming schools right move, attendance improving

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Karnataka was one of the first states to resume classes for Classes 9 and 10 during the pandemic
