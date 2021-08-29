Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan

  • Breaking News Updates August 29, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 05:54 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 29 Aug 2021 05:54 AM

    Airtel board to meet today to consider fundraising options

    The board of Bharti Airtel will meet on Sunday to consider various fundraising plans, including equity and debt.

  • Sun, 29 Aug 2021 05:37 AM

    IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a 'Bharat Darshan' special tourist train from Sunday.

  • Sun, 29 Aug 2021 05:14 AM

    US administers 367.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC

    The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

  • Sun, 29 Aug 2021 05:05 AM

    Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan, in United Nations

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar discussed bilateral ties between the United States and India.

Topics
india news breaking news
