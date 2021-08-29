Breaking news: Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.
-
Sun, 29 Aug 2021 05:54 AM
Airtel board to meet today to consider fundraising options
The board of Bharti Airtel will meet on Sunday to consider various fundraising plans, including equity and debt.
-
Sun, 29 Aug 2021 05:37 AM
IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a 'Bharat Darshan' special tourist train from Sunday.
-
Sun, 29 Aug 2021 05:14 AM
US administers 367.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC
The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
-
Sun, 29 Aug 2021 05:05 AM
Blinken, Jaishankar discuss US-India coordination on Afghanistan, in United Nations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar discussed bilateral ties between the United States and India.