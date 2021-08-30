Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: US has capacity to evacuate remaining citizens from Afghanistan
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news: US has capacity to evacuate remaining citizens from Afghanistan

Breaking News Updates August 30, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 05:33 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 30 Aug 2021 05:31 AM

    Have capacity to evacuate remaining Americans from Afghanistan: White House

    The Biden administration said on Sunday that the United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 Americans remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before the August 31 deadline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.