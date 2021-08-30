Breaking news: US has capacity to evacuate remaining citizens from Afghanistan
Mon, 30 Aug 2021 05:31 AM
Have capacity to evacuate remaining Americans from Afghanistan: White House
The Biden administration said on Sunday that the United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 Americans remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before the August 31 deadline.