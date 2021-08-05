Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news: At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

  • Breaking News Updates August 5, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:20 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 05 Aug 2021 06:20 AM

    S Jaishankar to attend Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's oath ceremony

    India will be represented by external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the inauguration of Iran’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

  • Thu, 05 Aug 2021 06:09 AM

    Samajwadi Party to go on 'cycle yatra' across Uttar Pradesh today

    The Samajwadi Party will take out a 'Samajwadi Cycle Yatra' at the tehsil-level in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to highlight the price rise and the "anti-democratic attitude" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

  • Thu, 05 Aug 2021 05:54 AM

    US making plans to reopen to fully vaccinated foreigners as China curbs travel

    The United States, which closed its borders to much of the world as the pandemic took hold, said Wednesday it plans eventually to begin allowing fully vaccinated foreigners back in, while China tightened overseas travel curbs amid surging infection numbers.

  • Thu, 05 Aug 2021 05:32 AM

    115 killed in military crackdown in Nigeria: Amnesty

    Amnesty International on Thursday accused Nigerian security forces of using excessive force and killing at least 115 people in a crackdown on separatist agitators in the country's restive southeast.

  • Thu, 05 Aug 2021 05:17 AM

    Chandigarh: Institutes of higher education allowed to reopen for ongoing classes from Aug 11

    Chandigarh administration on Wednesday ordered reopening of institutions of higher education for the ongoing classes on or after August 11.

  • Thu, 05 Aug 2021 05:05 AM

    At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

    An overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.