Breaking news updates: 1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam
Breaking news updates: 1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam

  Breaking News Updates August 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 06:14 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 07 Aug 2021 06:14 AM

    Tokyo reports 4,515 new cases amid Summer Olympics 2020

    The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,515 new Covid-19 cases while additional 29 people associated with Summer Olympics 2020 were also tested positive.

  • Sat, 07 Aug 2021 06:04 AM

    Tejas Express set to be back on track from today

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that the Ahmedabad – Mumbai and Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express trains will resume operations from Saturday.

  • Sat, 07 Aug 2021 05:50 AM

    1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam

    One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam. One AK rifle has also been recovered. The operation is still underway.

  • Sat, 07 Aug 2021 05:28 AM

    Bihar schools for Classes 9-12, colleges, coaching institutions to reopen today

    Schools in Bihar are reopening for Classes 9 to 12, along with colleges and coaching institutions from Saturday.

  • Sat, 07 Aug 2021 05:17 AM

    Delhi court to hear Umar Khalid's bail plea in northeast Delhi riots case today

    A Delhi court will on Saturday hear the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case.

  • Sat, 07 Aug 2021 05:04 AM

    IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas

    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Delhi, Khekra, Gulothi, Bulandshahar, Billari, Milak, Bagpat, Chandausi (UP) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours (issued at 04:40 am): India Meteorological Department.

