Breaking News: Encounter breaks out betweem police, militants in Pulwama
Wed, 01 Dec 2021 06:48 AM
70-year-old priest killed by suspected thieves in Jalore, Rajasthan
In Jalore, Rajasthan, a 70-year-old priest was beaten to death inside his hut near a temple by suspected thieves on Monday night, reports ANI citing the police.
"Postmortem was conducted and the body handed over to his family. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused," DSP (Bhinmal) Shankar Lal said.
Wed, 01 Dec 2021 06:25 AM
Encounter breaks out between police, militants in Pulwama, Kashmir
An encounter broke out between the police, security forces and militants in Qasbayar area of Pulwama, Kashmir, during the early hours today, the police said.