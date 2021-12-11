Live
Breaking: Taliban interim govt must not be recognised, says ex-US NSA advisor
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Taliban interim govt must not be recognised, says ex-US NSA advisor
The United States former National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton said on Friday that the interim government of Taliban - Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan must not be recognized as it has breached all its pledges.
