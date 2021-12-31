Breaking news: Spain sees record surge in daily Covid cases at 161,688
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 31 Dec 2021 07:34 AM
Mizoram reports 243 new Covid-19 cases; tally over 141,000
-
Fri, 31 Dec 2021 06:45 AM
Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP's 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala today
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a ‘Shanti March’ in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, which comes days after the state witnessed the Ludhiana district court bombing and the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Read more
-
Fri, 31 Dec 2021 06:18 AM
Spain sees record surge in daily Covid cases at 161,688
Daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Spain saw a record surge after 161,688 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.