Breaking news: Spain sees record surge in daily Covid cases at 161,688

Updated on Dec 31, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 31 Dec 2021 07:34 AM

    Mizoram reports 243 new Covid-19 cases; tally over 141,000

  • Fri, 31 Dec 2021 06:45 AM

    Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP's 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala today

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a ‘Shanti March’ in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, which comes days after the state witnessed the Ludhiana district court bombing and the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Read more

  • Fri, 31 Dec 2021 06:18 AM

    Spain sees record surge in daily Covid cases at 161,688

    Daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Spain saw a record surge after 161,688 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. 

