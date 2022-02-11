Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: US purchases 6 L doses of Covid antibody drug yet to be approved
Breaking news: US purchases 6 L doses of Covid antibody drug yet to be approved

Updated on Feb 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Fri, 11 Feb 2022 05:36 AM

    Covid-19: United States purchases 6,00,000 doses of antibody drug awaiting clearance

    The United States has purchased 6,00,000 doses of a Covid-19 antibody drug to treat infected patients. The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is yet to be approved.  

