Live
Breaking news: US purchases 6 L doses of Covid antibody drug yet to be approved
Breaking news updates February 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 05:36 AM
Covid-19: United States purchases 6,00,000 doses of antibody drug awaiting clearance
The United States has purchased 6,00,000 doses of a Covid-19 antibody drug to treat infected patients. The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is yet to be approved.
Topics