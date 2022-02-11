EAM S Jaishankar to take part in 4th Quad foreign ministers' meeting today

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will take part in the fourth Quad foreign ministers' meeting in Australia's Melbourne on Friday along with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and the United States. He had left for Australia on a three-day visit from Thursday (February 10) till Sunday (February 13).

According to a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, this will be Jaishankar's first visit to Australia as the EAM. It is also the first-high level visit to Australia from India after the borders were opened amid an improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“It will be an opportunity for the ministers to follow up on their virtual meeting held in February 2021 and exchange views on regional strategic issues given their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” the MEA statement said.

It added that the foreign ministers of the four countries will also review the ongoing Quad cooperation and build on the positive and constructive agenda announced by the Leaders at the two Summits last year, to address contemporary challenges such as climate change, Covid-19, supply chains among others.

The “Quad,” is a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies that was initiated to counter China’s increased military and economic aggression.

Hindustan Times earlier reported that Friday's meeting will also prepare the ground for the next Quad Leaders Summit which will be hosted by Japan.

Besides participating in the fourth Quad foreign ministers' meeting, EAM Jaishankar will co-chair the 12th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue along with Australian Marise Payne on Saturday. The two ministers will also co-chair Foreign Ministers' Cyber Framework Dialogue (FMCFD) on Saturday itself.

During his visit, Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet Australian politicians as well as the Indian diaspora and students, the MEA statement.

From Sunday till Tuesday (February 15), Jaishankar will be on a bilateral visit to the Philippines, to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest. This is also his first visit as the EAM. It comes at a time when India signed a deal worth USD 375 million to supply 290-kilometre strike range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines.

