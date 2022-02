Lok Sabha adjourned, to reassemble on March 14 for second part of Budget Session

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday and will reassemble after a recess of one month on March 14 for the second part of the Budget Session.

With this, the first part of the Budget Session of Parliament came to an end following debates on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and the General Budget.

The session, which began with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses of Parliament assembled on January 31. The recess is meant for members to study the budget proposals of the government.

"Lok Sabha will meet again on March 14," Speaker Om Birla said at the conclusion of the first part of the Budget Session.

The Lok Sabha will take up Demands for Grants, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill, along with other bills, during the second part of the Budget Session which is scheduled to conclude on April 8, a PTI report said.

In his closing remarks, Birla said that despite the challenges of Covid-19, members worked till late night in the House, resulting in a 121 per cent productivity rate.

Birla said that instead of the allotted time of 12 hours for the discussion on the President's Address, it was held for 15 hours and 13 minutes, in which 60 members participated and another 60 members submitted written speeches.

The Speaker said that instead of the 12 hours allotted for the discussion on the Budget, it continued for 15 hours and 33 minutes, in which 81 members participated and 63 others submitted their written remarks.

(With agency inputs)