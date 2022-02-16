Breaking news: Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid cases
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:57 AM
Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid-19 cases
Starting February 28, the Canadian government will ease travel restrictions amid a downfall in daily Covid-19 infections. According to a report by news agency Reuters, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to take a rapid antigen test instead of a molecular one.
Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday that the government will also monitor conditions 'with an eye' on dropping testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians who make short trips abroad (less than 72 hours).