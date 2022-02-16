Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid cases
Live

Breaking news: Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid cases

Updated on Feb 16, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:57 AM

    Canada to ease travel requirements amid decline in Covid-19 cases

    Starting February 28, the Canadian government will ease travel restrictions amid a downfall in daily Covid-19 infections. According to a report by news agency Reuters, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to take a rapid antigen test instead of a molecular one. 

    Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday that the government will also monitor conditions 'with an eye' on dropping testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians who make short trips abroad (less than 72 hours). 

Topics
breaking news
