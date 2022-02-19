Live
Breaking news updates: President Kovind to visit Odisha today
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Sat, 19 Feb 2022 06:28 AM
President Kovind to visit Odisha today
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from February 19 to February 22. He is expected to be in Puri, Odisha today.
