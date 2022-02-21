Breaking news updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in Uttar Pradesh today
- Breaking news updates February 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 21 Feb 2022 07:23 AM
Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in UP today
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow today amid the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly elections. Kejriwal will address public meetings in Ramnagar, Lucknow and Barabanki, the party had tweeted.