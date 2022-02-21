Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in Uttar Pradesh today

Updated on Feb 21, 2022 07:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Mon, 21 Feb 2022 07:23 AM

    Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in UP today

    Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow today amid the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly elections. Kejriwal will address public meetings in Ramnagar, Lucknow and Barabanki, the party had tweeted.

