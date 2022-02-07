Breaking news updates February 7 2022
Mon, 07 Feb 2022 06:55 AM
Asaduddin Owaisi car attack: Amit Shah to make statement in Parliament today
Union home minister Amit Shah will today make a statement in both Houses of Parliament regarding the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh last week. Read More
Mon, 07 Feb 2022 06:27 AM
SC panel begins probe into PM security breach
A committee appointed by the Supreme Court arrived in Ferozepur city on Sunday to investigate the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5.