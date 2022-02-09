Breaking News: Early morning showers hit Delhi
Wed, 09 Feb 2022 07:36 AM
Hijab row: Maintain peace, says Karnataka high court as tempers flare
Observing that only a “mischievous section will keep the issue burning,” the Karnataka high court on Tuesday appealed to students and the public at large to maintain peace as the hijab row escalated in various parts of the state. Read More
Wed, 09 Feb 2022 06:42 AM
Quad focused on action, not talk, says O’Farrell on grouping meet in Melbourne
The Quad is a permanent body “focused on action, not talk” and the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific is expected to be one of the key issues to be discussed when foreign ministers of the grouping meet in Melbourne this week, Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell has said. Read More
Wed, 09 Feb 2022 06:33 AM
Early morning showers in Delhi
Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.