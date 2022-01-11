Home / India News / Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category
Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category

Breaking news updates January 11, 2022:
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 11, 2022 07:07 AM IST

    Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 93 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category: SAFAR-India

  • Jan 11, 2022 06:31 AM IST

    Ballistic missile fired by North Korea: Reports

    North Korea reportedly fires what may be a ballistic missile, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances.

  • Jan 11, 2022 05:59 AM IST

    Mexico's President contracts Covid for second time

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, almost a year after contracting the illness for the first time.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India from today

  • The central government announced revised guidelines for international travellers to slow the further import of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which is rapidly spreading across the country.
The travellers have to undergo home quarantine for seven days and undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. (HT Photo)
The travellers have to undergo home quarantine for seven days and undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Western disturbance likely to hit eastern states from today, rain alerts issued

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for the states of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, for January 11 to January 13.
Representative
Representative
Published on Jan 11, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

india news

Spitting video: Jawed Habib to appear before NCW today

During a workshop in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, the celebrity hair stylist spat on a woman's hair while styling it. The video went viral on social media.
Jawed Habib apologised on Twitter on September 5 after he was trolled on social media.
Jawed Habib apologised on Twitter on September 5 after he was trolled on social media.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Two terrorists gunned down in Kulgam: Police

  • Police identified the deceased terrorists as Imad Muzaffar Wani of Arigam Pulwama and Abdul Rashid Thoker of Hassanpora and said both were operatives of the Al-Badr terror group.
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Hasaanpora area of Kulgam. (ANI photo)(Imran Nissar)
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Hasaanpora area of Kulgam. (ANI photo)(Imran Nissar)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 04:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Orissa HC rejects Dara Singh’s plea for treating 21 years in jail as life term

Dara Singh, serving life sentence in three separate cases of murder including that of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in Keonjhar district in January 1999, is lodged in a jail in Keonjhar district.
Dara Singh, now 59 years old, was first arrested in January 2000. (File Photo/AP)
Dara Singh, now 59 years old, was first arrested in January 2000. (File Photo/AP)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

‘Abuse of process of law’: Chhattisgarh HC cancels DA case against ex-bureaucrat, wife

The Chhattisgarh high court, which has cancelled the FIR against ex-bureaucrat Aman Singh, said the allegations levelled against him “are prima facie based upon probabilities and on the basis of probability any person cannot be prosecuted”
A single judge bench of the Chhattisgarh high court has cancelled the FIR against ex-bureaucrat Aman Singh and his wife, ruling that the FIR registered by the Chhattisgarh‘s EOW did not disclose any offence (Photo:Chhattisgarh high court)
A single judge bench of the Chhattisgarh high court has cancelled the FIR against ex-bureaucrat Aman Singh and his wife, ruling that the FIR registered by the Chhattisgarh‘s EOW did not disclose any offence (Photo:Chhattisgarh high court)
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

No compromise on right to bodily integrity: HC on rape

  • Describing the difference, Justice C Hari Shankar said a marital relationship holds an expectation and also a legal right for reasonable sexual relation from the spouse.
Exceptions to Section 375 IPC (rape) decriminalises marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape.
Exceptions to Section 375 IPC (rape) decriminalises marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Rangan Banerjee named new IIT-Delhi director, V Kamakoti for IIT-Madras

  • Rangan Banerjee will succeed the incumbent IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao. Professor V Kamakoti will succeed Bhaskar Ramamurthi as the director of IIT-Madras.
Professor Rangan Banerjee (L) and Professor V Kamakoti (R) have been appointed directors of IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Madras, respectively
Professor Rangan Banerjee (L) and Professor V Kamakoti (R) have been appointed directors of IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Madras, respectively
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

‘35 of 46 who died from Jan 5-9 were not jabbed’

  • In all, 34 of the 46 the deaths were among people who had comorbid conditions known to raise the risk of severe Covid.
A health worker administering Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
A health worker administering Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByAlok KN Mishra, Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Chennai’s test positivity rate twice that of Tamil Nadu amid Omicron spread

With the fast moving Omicron variant, Chennai’s Covid test positivity rate has surged from 3.3% on January 1 to 17.4% as on January 9 which is exactly twice Tamil Nadu’s average which increased from 1.4 to 8.7% during the same period.
The positivity rate in Chennai is however much lower compared to Mumbai (28.5%) on January 9 and Delhi (25%) on Monday. The city’s positivity rate is more than that of entire Tamil Nadu amid spread of Omicron. (REUTERS)
The positivity rate in Chennai is however much lower compared to Mumbai (28.5%) on January 9 and Delhi (25%) on Monday. The city’s positivity rate is more than that of entire Tamil Nadu amid spread of Omicron. (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

CPI(M) not against believers, says Kerala party secretary

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said the party is not against believers and that it has no problem with members attending places of worship or rites.
CPI(M) is not against believers , the party has said. (ANI)
CPI(M) is not against believers , the party has said. (ANI)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Bus, railway stations in Hyderabad brim with Sankranti rush

Even as the Telangana health department authorities have sounded a high alert over the surge in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, railway and bus stations saw a huge rush of passengers heading home in coastal Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti festivities.
The South Central Railway also announced operation of 35 special trains, apart from 109 regular trains, during the Sankranti festive season. (HT)
The South Central Railway also announced operation of 35 special trains, apart from 109 regular trains, during the Sankranti festive season. (HT)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Kerala nun rape case verdict likely on January 14

A special court in Kerala’s Kottayam is set to deliver its verdict in the 2018 nun rape case against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal after it concluded the trial in the case on Monday.
The case had attracted national attention after five fellow nuns had staged a 2-week sit-in protest in Kochi seeking action against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal. (PTI File)
The case had attracted national attention after five fellow nuns had staged a 2-week sit-in protest in Kochi seeking action against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

SFI worker stabbed to death in Kerala; one held

A worker of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M, was stabbed to death during a clash with the Kerala Students Union in Idukki on Monday, police said, adding that a Youth Congress worker has been arrested in connection with the matter
SFI has asked its workers to boycott classes on Tuesday to protest against the attack. (HT File)
SFI has asked its workers to boycott classes on Tuesday to protest against the attack. (HT File)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
