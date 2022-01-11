Live
Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category
Breaking news updates January 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 11, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Delhi's AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 93 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category: SAFAR-India
Jan 11, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Ballistic missile fired by North Korea: Reports
North Korea reportedly fires what may be a ballistic missile, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances.
Jan 11, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Mexico's President contracts Covid for second time
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, almost a year after contracting the illness for the first time.
Get our daily newsletter
Subscribe
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
The central government announced revised guidelines for international travellers to slow the further import of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which is rapidly spreading across the country.
The travellers have to undergo home quarantine for seven days and undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 06:25 AM IST
The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for the states of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, for January 11 to January 13.
Representative
Published on Jan 11, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Breaking news updates January 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 07:07 AM IST
During a workshop in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, the celebrity hair stylist spat on a woman's hair while styling it. The video went viral on social media.
Jawed Habib apologised on Twitter on September 5 after he was trolled on social media.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Police identified the deceased terrorists as Imad Muzaffar Wani of Arigam Pulwama and Abdul Rashid Thoker of Hassanpora and said both were operatives of the Al-Badr terror group.
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Hasaanpora area of Kulgam. (ANI photo)(Imran Nissar)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 04:52 AM IST
Dara Singh, serving life sentence in three separate cases of murder including that of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in Keonjhar district in January 1999, is lodged in a jail in Keonjhar district.
Dara Singh, now 59 years old, was first arrested in January 2000. (File Photo/AP)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 02:33 AM IST
The Chhattisgarh high court, which has cancelled the FIR against ex-bureaucrat Aman Singh, said the allegations levelled against him “are prima facie based upon probabilities and on the basis of probability any person cannot be prosecuted”
A single judge bench of the Chhattisgarh high court has cancelled the FIR against ex-bureaucrat Aman Singh and his wife, ruling that the FIR registered by the Chhattisgarh‘s EOW did not disclose any offence (Photo:Chhattisgarh high court)
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 01:51 AM IST
Describing the difference, Justice C Hari Shankar said a marital relationship holds an expectation and also a legal right for reasonable sexual relation from the spouse.
Exceptions to Section 375 IPC (rape) decriminalises marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Rangan Banerjee will succeed the incumbent IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao. Professor V Kamakoti will succeed Bhaskar Ramamurthi as the director of IIT-Madras.
Professor Rangan Banerjee (L) and Professor V Kamakoti (R) have been appointed directors of IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Madras, respectively
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:32 AM IST
In all, 34 of the 46 the deaths were among people who had comorbid conditions known to raise the risk of severe Covid.
A health worker administering Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:21 AM IST
With the fast moving Omicron variant, Chennai’s Covid test positivity rate has surged from 3.3% on January 1 to 17.4% as on January 9 which is exactly twice Tamil Nadu’s average which increased from 1.4 to 8.7% during the same period.
The positivity rate in Chennai is however much lower compared to Mumbai (28.5%) on January 9 and Delhi (25%) on Monday. The city’s positivity rate is more than that of entire Tamil Nadu amid spread of Omicron. (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:48 AM IST
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said the party is not against believers and that it has no problem with members attending places of worship or rites.
CPI(M) is not against believers , the party has said. (ANI)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Even as the Telangana health department authorities have sounded a high alert over the surge in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, railway and bus stations saw a huge rush of passengers heading home in coastal Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti festivities.
The South Central Railway also announced operation of 35 special trains, apart from 109 regular trains, during the Sankranti festive season. (HT)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
A special court in Kerala’s Kottayam is set to deliver its verdict in the 2018 nun rape case against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal after it concluded the trial in the case on Monday.
The case had attracted national attention after five fellow nuns had staged a 2-week sit-in protest in Kochi seeking action against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:41 AM IST
A worker of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M, was stabbed to death during a clash with the Kerala Students Union in Idukki on Monday, police said, adding that a Youth Congress worker has been arrested in connection with the matter
SFI has asked its workers to boycott classes on Tuesday to protest against the attack. (HT File)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:39 AM IST