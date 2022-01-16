Breaking: One hostage released uninjured in Texas synagogue, say police
Sun, 16 Jan 2022 06:12 AM
One hostage released uninjured in Dallas area synagogue, say police
"A hostage was released uninjured," said the Colleyville police department in a statement. Four people were held hostage in Dallas-area synagogue by a man demanding the release of convicted Pakistan scientist Aafia Siddiqui.
Sun, 16 Jan 2022 05:51 AM
81 police personnel in Mumbai, 31 in Pune test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours
As many as 81 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Saturday. With this, the tally of positive police personnel rose to 1,312 in the city.