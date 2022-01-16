Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: One hostage released uninjured in Texas synagogue, say police

Updated on Jan 16, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 16 Jan 2022 06:12 AM

    One hostage released uninjured in Dallas area synagogue, say police

    "A hostage was released uninjured," said the Colleyville police department in a statement. Four people were held hostage in Dallas-area synagogue by a man demanding the release of convicted Pakistan scientist Aafia Siddiqui.

  • Sun, 16 Jan 2022 05:51 AM

    81 police personnel in Mumbai, 31 in Pune test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

    As many as 81 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Saturday. With this, the tally of positive police personnel rose to 1,312 in the city.

Topics
breaking news
