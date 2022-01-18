LIVE: Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst 3rd wave of Covid pandemic
Tue, 18 Jan 2022 06:21 AM
Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst 3rd wave of Covid pandemic
Pulwama received its first RT-PCR testing lab amidst the third wave of COVID pandemic.
"Earlier, we had to send samples to Srinagar and reports would come after two days. Now, people can get their test report within a day," an official of the health department said on Monday.
Tue, 18 Jan 2022 06:17 AM
Multi-layer security cover, facial recognition systems in place across Delhi for R-Day celebration
After the improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of the Republic Day and later diffused, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover, installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs.