Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst 3rd wave of Covid pandemic
Live

LIVE: Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst 3rd wave of Covid pandemic

  • Breaking news updates January 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 18 Jan 2022 06:21 AM

    Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst 3rd wave of Covid pandemic

    Pulwama received its first RT-PCR testing lab amidst the third wave of COVID pandemic.

    "Earlier, we had to send samples to Srinagar and reports would come after two days. Now, people can get their test report within a day," an official of the health department said on Monday.

  • Tue, 18 Jan 2022 06:17 AM

    Multi-layer security cover, facial recognition systems in place across Delhi for R-Day celebration

    After the improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of the Republic Day and later diffused, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover, installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.