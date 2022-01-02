Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today
Sun, 02 Jan 2022 06:25 AM
J&K to get 5 new police stations, 310 posts of various ranks to be created
The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to get five new police stations after the government on Saturday sanctioned their establishment. The five new police stations will be in Srinagar and Budgam districts. Read more
Sun, 02 Jan 2022 06:22 AM
PM to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, around 1pm on Sunday. Read more