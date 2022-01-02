Jammu and Kashmir to get 5 new police stations, 310 posts of various ranks to be created

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to get five new police stations after the government on Saturday sanctioned their establishment. The five new police stations will be in Srinagar and Budgam districts. The Jammu and Kashmir government also gave a nod for the creation of 310 posts of assistant sub-inspector, constable and follower.

The government notification provides for the creation of police units in Shalteng, Sangam, Khimber, Tengpora and Mouchwa.

"In terms of clause (s) of section 2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, sanction is hereby accorded to creation of following Police Units: i) Police Station, Shalteng, District Srinagar, ii) Police Station, Sangam, District Srinagar, iii) Police Post, Khimber under the Police Station Zakoora, District Srinagar. iv) Police Post, Tengpora under the Police Station, Batamaloo, District Srinagar. v) Police Post, Mouchwa under the Police Station, Chadoora, District Budgam," the official notification said.

It also provided for the up-gradation of three police posts in the Bemina, Chanapora and Ahmed Nagar areas of Srinagar.

"......up-gradation of i) Police Post, Bemina to Police Station, Bemina, ii) Police Post, Chanapora to Police Station, Chanapora, iii) Police Post, Ahmed Nagar to Police Station, Ahmed Nagar. The territorial jurisdiction of these Police Units shall be notified," the order added.

The government further sanctioned the creation of 310 posts of various ranks, with 49 new posts for assistant sub-inspector, 246 for constable and 15 for follower.

