Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today

Jan 02, 2022 06:25 AM IST
J&K to get 5 new police stations, 310 posts of various ranks to be created
The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to get five new police stations after the government on Saturday sanctioned their establishment. The five new police stations will be in Srinagar and Budgam districts. Read more
Jan 02, 2022 06:22 AM IST
PM to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, around 1pm on Sunday. Read more
The Tambaram commissionerate at Sholinganallur and Avadi commissionerate at TN Special Police II Battalion campus in Avadi, were inaugurated by Stalin through video-conferencing from the Secretariat here.
A day after several parts of Chennai experienced over 20 cm rainfall, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Meteorological department usually provided information on likelihood of rainfall, but they could not forecast Thursday’s heavy showers.
The health department said that along with today’s deaths, 219 deaths were also designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
The new mascot was an instant hit with the people. This mascot based on a real-life traffic policeman, who died saving a woman and her child, had a fan following of his own in the 1990s way before the social media era.
Households in Uttar Pradesh will get 300 units of electricity for free if people return Samajwadi Party to power in the upcoming assembly elections to be held early this year, party president Akhilesh Yadav promised on Saturday