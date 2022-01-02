Home / India News / Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today
Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today

Updated on Jan 02, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 02, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    J&K to get 5 new police stations, 310 posts of various ranks to be created

    The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to get five new police stations after the government on Saturday sanctioned their establishment. The five new police stations will be in Srinagar and Budgam districts. Read more

  • Jan 02, 2022 06:22 AM IST

    PM to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, around 1pm on Sunday. Read more

Updated on Jan 02, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PM Modi to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today

  • The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been launching a slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh recently ahead of next year's Assembly polls where the party is hoping for a second consecutive term.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been launching a slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh recently ahead of next year's Assembly polls where the party is hoping for a second consecutive term.(ANI File Photo)
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been launching a slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh recently ahead of next year's Assembly polls where the party is hoping for a second consecutive term.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Meerut
india news

J&K to get 5 new police stations, 310 posts of various ranks to be created

The government order also provided for the up-gradation of three police posts in the Bemina, Chanapora and Ahmed Nagar areas of Srinagar.
The Jammu and Kashmir government gave a nod for the creation of 310 posts of assistant sub-inspector, constable and follower. (tweeted by Srinagar Police)
The Jammu and Kashmir government gave a nod for the creation of 310 posts of assistant sub-inspector, constable and follower. (tweeted by Srinagar Police)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
india news

Photos of Muslim women again misused on app, 2 police complaints filed

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, too, lodged a complaint over the matter with the Mumbai Police.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 04:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Probe report on CDS chopper crash likely in coming week

The IAF had constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to probe the December 8 crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in the Coonoor chopper crash.&nbsp;
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in the Coonoor chopper crash. 
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 04:49 AM IST
PTI |
india news

Modi releases fresh instalment of PM-KISAN

Farmers should adopt zero-budget natural farming, the Prime Minister said on Saturday, while releasing the tenth instalment of the cash-transfer scheme for farmers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the 10th instalment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the 10th instalment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Tamil Nadu: Stalin inaugurates twocommissionerates

The Tambaram commissionerate at Sholinganallur and Avadi commissionerate at TN Special Police II Battalion campus in Avadi, were inaugurated by Stalin through video-conferencing from the Secretariat here.
On September 13, 2021, Stalin had announced setting up of commissionerates at Tambaram and Avadi to overhaul Greater Chennai Police on the lines of other metro cities and considering aspects like changing patterns of crimes and the security scenario. (PTI)
On September 13, 2021, Stalin had announced setting up of commissionerates at Tambaram and Avadi to overhaul Greater Chennai Police on the lines of other metro cities and considering aspects like changing patterns of crimes and the security scenario. (PTI)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Chennai battles waterlogging after heavy rain

A day after several parts of Chennai experienced over 20 cm rainfall, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Meteorological department usually provided information on likelihood of rainfall, but they could not forecast Thursday’s heavy showers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall activity over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours. (AFP)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall activity over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours. (AFP)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Kerala reports over 2k Covid cases, 22 deaths

The health department said that along with today’s deaths, 219 deaths were also designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
A teacher offers hand sanitizer to a student as a precaution against Covid-19 in Kochi. (AP/File photo)
A teacher offers hand sanitizer to a student as a precaution against Covid-19 in Kochi. (AP/File photo)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Moustache, friendly demeanour, duty-bound: Cop who became Bengaluru Traffic Police mascot

The new mascot was an instant hit with the people. This mascot based on a real-life traffic policeman, who died saving a woman and her child, had a fan following of his own in the 1990s way before the social media era.
Head constable Marichikaiah Thimmaiah who was posted near the General Post Office (GPO) Junction, a stone’s throw away from Vidhan Soudha,had become a landmark for the junction. (HT Photo)
Head constable Marichikaiah Thimmaiah who was posted near the General Post Office (GPO) Junction, a stone’s throw away from Vidhan Soudha,had become a landmark for the junction. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka reports over 1k fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths; Bengaluru logs highest

On Saturday, 810 of the new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the city witnessed a sharp increase in the number of new cases for the fourth consecutive day.
According to the health department bulletin, while the test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 0.86 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.48 per cent. (PTI)
According to the health department bulletin, while the test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 0.86 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.48 per cent. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

At least 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for Covid: Ajit Pawar

The deputy chief minister said despite the winter session of the state legislature being curtailed to just five days, many legislators have tested positive for coronavirus.
Mumbai, India - Dec. 27, 2021: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar entering Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the Fourth day of Winter session of Maharashtra state Legislative Assembly in Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 27, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - Dec. 27, 2021: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar entering Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the Fourth day of Winter session of Maharashtra state Legislative Assembly in Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 27, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

India donates 500,000 Covid vaccine doses to Afghanistan

The vaccines were sent to Kabul via a flight of Iran’s Mahan Air, as there are currently no direct flights between India and Afghanistan.
India supplies a batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan, in Kabul on Saturday. (ANI)
India supplies a batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan, in Kabul on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
india news

At least 12 killed during Vaishno Devi stampede

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted a three-member panel, headed by principal secretary (home), to probe the incident and submit its report within a week, an official said.
The Vaishno Devi yatra gas resumed after the stampede. (ANI)
The Vaishno Devi yatra gas resumed after the stampede. (ANI)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

SP chief Akhilesh promises 300 units of free electricity

Households in Uttar Pradesh will get 300 units of electricity for free if people return Samajwadi Party to power in the upcoming assembly elections to be held early this year, party president Akhilesh Yadav promised on Saturday
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses party workers on New Year's day, at party headquarters, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Pawan Kumar)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses party workers on New Year's day, at party headquarters, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Pawan Kumar)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 11:29 PM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
