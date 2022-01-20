Live
Breaking news: 6, including Taliban commander killed in Afghanistan's Kunar
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Jan 20, 2022 06:33 AM IST
BMS to hold nationwide protests outside EPFO offices to demand hike in pension
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will on Thursday hold a nationwide protest outside the offices of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), demanding a hike in EPS95 pension.
Jan 20, 2022 06:23 AM IST
6, including Taliban commander killed in Afghanistan's Kunar
Six people, including a Taliban commander and his son, were killed in gunfire in Afghanistan's Kunar on Wednesday. According to a reports, the gunfire happened as a result of personal enmity.
Goa election: Michael Lobo’s wife Delilah will contest from the Siolim constituency on a Congress ticket, according to the new Congress list of five candidates.
Goa election: Former Goa minister Michael Lobo and his wife Delilah Lobo, who joined the Congress, have been given party tickets to contest the (ANI)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:42 AM IST
The restrictions that are in force currently include night and weekend curfews as well as limits on the number of people who can assemble for any events like marriage or other get-togethers.
Bengaluru registered 24,135 new infections in a 24-hour-period, according to the state health minister on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the testing and home isolation of Covid-19 patients in the state in line with the central government’s protocols
The primary contacts will also be required to quarantine at home for seven days. (HT File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Five young men in Arunachal Pradesh, also on a hunting trip, had strayed into China in September 2020 and were returned by China’s PLA after going missing for 10 days.
District authorities said the youth, Miram Taron, a resident of Zido village of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was part of a group that was hunting in the border area between both countries (Twitter/TapirGao)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Bengaluru
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said experts in the state have predicted that the third wave of the pandemic will peak between the last week of January and the first week of February
According to experts, during the peak of Covid-19, cases in the state could be anywhere between 70,000 to 150,000. (PTI)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:53 AM IST
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to carry out a preliminary inquiry into allegations involved in the case of some police officers who travelled to Delhi at the expense of the parents of two girls for tracing their daughters
Justice Devan Ramachandran said the resolve of the Court is to make the police an honest, civilized, modern and accountable force. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Kochi
The seer had uploaded a video on his Facebook account claiming that the historic mosque was a hanuman temple, and that it should be demolished like the Babri Masjid.
Following this arrest, the seer told the media that he stands by his statement that the structure is a temple and not a mosque. (HT Archives (For representation))
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Farmers belonging to a Tamil Nadu ryots association took out an anti-Mekedatu rally here on Wednesday, hitting out at the Karnataka Congress for its padayatra campaign seeking the dam project implementation, and they were prevented by the police on the inter-State border from proceeding further
The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam (TNCVS), which led the march, slammed both the Congress and the BJP over the Mekedatu issue and demanded that chief minster MK Stalin and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami “break their silence” on the issue. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Hosur (tamil Nadu)
Hitting back at CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his statement that leaders belonging to the minority communities were sidelined in the Congress, former Kerala PCC president and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan on Wednesday said it was part of an agenda to make Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law and PWD Minister P A Muhammed Riyas as his successor
CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said leaders belonging to minority communities were sidelined in the Congress. (HT)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Kozhikode
Yediyurappa has had to step down from the chief minister post at least twice in the four terms he has served, mainly due to allegations of corruption.
BS Yediyurappa (HT Archives)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:18 AM IST
Sixteen percent of teachers in Haryana’s government-run schools are yet to take their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 15% teachers have received only the first dose, according to data seen by HT.
Employees and their family members at registration courter for vaccination at Bar room of Punjab and Haryana High Court in April last year. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the constitution of the fourth police commission under retired judge of the Madras High Court Justice C T Selvam
Retired IAS officer K Allauddin, retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, Dr C Ramasubramaniam and retired Prof Nalini Rao would be the members on the panel. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Chennai
A Malayalam vlogger-cum-comedian was booked by Kerala police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, said the police on Wednesday
The woman, a resident of Pathanamhitta, told the police that the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage. (HT File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday accused the DMK government of resorting to a ‘Republic Day toolkit’ and of being incompetent for failing to get the state’s tableau qualified for the parade, adding to the row over the matter
After the union government rejected Tamil Nadu’s tableau, chief minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention. (ANI File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:44 AM IST