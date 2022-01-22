Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News: EC to take call today on whether to extend ban on election rally

Updated on Jan 22, 2022 07:22 AM IST
  • Sat, 22 Jan 2022 07:22 AM

    Chirag's party writes to Bihar guv for president's rule to prevent hooch tragedy

    Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said the party has written to Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan to recommend the president’s rule in the state to prevent deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. Read More 

  • Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:33 AM

    Political rallies in UP: ECI to take a decision today

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the Covid situation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to take a decision over the ban imposed on political rallies, road shows and padyatras in view of the Covid surge. Read More

Topics
breaking news
