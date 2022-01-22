Breaking News: EC to take call today on whether to extend ban on election rally
- Breaking News updates January 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 07:22 AM
Chirag's party writes to Bihar guv for president's rule to prevent hooch tragedy
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said the party has written to Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan to recommend the president’s rule in the state to prevent deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. Read More
-
Sat, 22 Jan 2022 06:33 AM
Political rallies in UP: ECI to take a decision today
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the Covid situation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to take a decision over the ban imposed on political rallies, road shows and padyatras in view of the Covid surge. Read More