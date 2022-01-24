Live
Breaking news: US advises citizens against travel to Russia
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Jan 24, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Have not made physical presence of students mandatory in schools in Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray has said that the state government has not made physical presence of students mandatory in schools, adding parents may send their wards with permission.
Thackeray's remarks come as schools in Maharashtra are set to resume from Monday for all classes amid an improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Jan 24, 2022 06:09 AM IST
US advises citizens against travel to Russia
The State Department has urged American citizens to not travel to Russia due to increased threats of Russian military action and the coronavirus disease pandemic.
The policy is under discussion with the ministry of railways, said Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog’s chief executive officer.
Under the Centre’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme, the push is towards adoption of EVs, especially in public and shared transportation, in a big way in the country.(Bloomberg | Representational Image)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:54 AM IST
ByRisha Chitlangia , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“The ball is now in the Centre’s court. We have submitted our recommendations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
“Before criticising us, Congress should realise that Meghalaya was carved out of Assam by them,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:49 AM IST
“The Chinese PLA has confirmed that they have an Indian boy on their side. Details, including about his identity, are awaited,” said Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO (defence), Tezpur.
The development came two days after the Indian Army sought assistance from their Chinese counterpart to trace Miram Taron, a 17-year-old native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on January 18.(Representational image)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 05:32 AM IST
The elections took place at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.
Harmeet Singh Kalka has been elected the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).(Twitter/@ANI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:49 AM IST
Renowned archaeologist, art historian and Padma Bhushan awardee R Nagaswamy, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Archaeology died here on Sunday
Renowned archaeologist Ramachandaran Nagaswamy was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018 for his outstanding contribution to the field. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Chennai
Tamil Nadu’s active Covid cases breached the 200,000 mark on Sunday with detention of 30,580 new cases. Health authorities, however, said the rate of transmission was showing signs of reducing.
Tamil Nadu conducted its 19th mass vaccination camp against Covid on Sunday across 50,000 sites. The state’s active cases breached the 200,000 mark during the day. (PTI file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:27 AM IST
Police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district are investigating a complaint lodged by four tribal women alleging assault on them and molestation attempt on a minor girl by a forest guard on Friday.
Telangana tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged molestation of a minor girl and assault on three other women by the forest guard. (Representational)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Coming on the back of a monsoon that averaged 75% excess rainfall and damaged Chennai’s infrastructure, more than 1,000 roads are being reconstructed in the city under careful monitoring of chief minister MK Stalin.
A water pumping machine clears the waterlogged road after incessant rains, in Chennai, in November last year. (ANI file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:21 AM IST
The incident has reportedly happened on Saturday evening when Kempe Gowda, a farmer from Ramanpalya, went to buy a new Bolero Pick-up truck from car-maker, Mahindra.
The salesman said that he would deliver the car in less than half hour if they were able to produce the money. (HT Archives)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 01:21 AM IST
Belagavi
The political rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Gokak, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and the Belagavi rural MLA, Laxmi Hebbalkar, of the Congress continues to take bitter and personal turns, adding to the challenges of both the parties and their prospects in the border district, about 505 kms from Bengaluru
Ramesh Jarkiholi (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Actor Dileep will be questioned in connection with the conspiracy to eliminate the police officer who was investigating Dileep’s involvement in a woman actor’s abduction and assault case.
Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 03:30 AM IST
The divide within the party had cost it the Hanagal assembly seat in last year’s bypolls and other crucial seats in the December MLC elections.
The statements come at a time when BJP legislators in the state are growing impatient over the cabinet expansion. (HT archives)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:11 AM IST
More than 100,000 people in Telangana were found to be suffering from one symptom or the other related to Covid-19, a survey showed.
According to Telangana director of public health G Srinivasa Rao, the health care workers’ teams have found till Saturday night 128,079 people having Covid-related symptoms. (ANI File)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 01:05 AM IST
The BJP in Tamil Nadu on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry into the suicide of a 16-year-old girl in Thanjavur district earlier this month allegedly over harassment and pressure of religious conversion.
An undated video clip had surfaced on the social media in which the Tamil Nadu girl, who died by suicide, said two years ago, her school warden had urged her parents to convert her to Christianity with the promise of sponsoring her education. (HT)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 01:04 AM IST