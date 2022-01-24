Home / India News / Breaking news: US advises citizens against travel to Russia
Live

Breaking news: US advises citizens against travel to Russia

Breaking news updates January 24, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 24, 2022 06:42 AM IST

    Have not made physical presence of students mandatory in schools in Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray

    Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray has said that the state government has not made physical presence of students mandatory in schools, adding parents may send their wards with permission. 

    Thackeray's remarks come as schools in Maharashtra are set to resume from Monday for all classes amid an improvement in the Covid-19 situation. 

  • Jan 24, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    US advises citizens against travel to Russia

    The State Department has urged American citizens to not travel to Russia due to increased threats of Russian military action and the coronavirus disease pandemic. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news: US advises citizens against travel to Russia

Breaking news updates January 24, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Niti Aayog plans to set up EV charging infra at railway stations

The policy is under discussion with the ministry of railways, said Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog’s chief executive officer.
Under the Centre’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme, the push is towards adoption of EVs, especially in public and shared transportation, in a big way in the country.(Bloomberg | Representational Image)
Under the Centre’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme, the push is towards adoption of EVs, especially in public and shared transportation, in a big way in the country.(Bloomberg | Representational Image)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRisha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Ball in Centre’s court: Himanta on border row

“The ball is now in the Centre’s court. We have submitted our recommendations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 
“Before criticising us, Congress should realise that Meghalaya was carved out of Assam by them,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
“Before criticising us, Congress should realise that Meghalaya was carved out of Assam by them,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Close Story
india news

‘Indian boy’ found in China, identity being ascertained, says army

“The Chinese PLA has confirmed that they have an Indian boy on their side. Details, including about his identity, are awaited,” said Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO (defence), Tezpur.
The development came two days after the Indian Army sought assistance from their Chinese counterpart to trace Miram Taron, a 17-year-old native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on January 18.(Representational image)
The development came two days after the Indian Army sought assistance from their Chinese counterpart to trace Miram Taron, a 17-year-old native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on January 18.(Representational image)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Close Story
india news

Harmeet Singh Kalka of Akali Dal elected DSGMC president

The elections took place at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.
Harmeet Singh Kalka has been elected the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).(Twitter/@ANI)
Harmeet Singh Kalka has been elected the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).(Twitter/@ANI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Archaeologist R Nagaswamy passes away in Chennai

Renowned archaeologist, art historian and Padma Bhushan awardee R Nagaswamy, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Archaeology died here on Sunday
Renowned archaeologist Ramachandaran Nagaswamy was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018 for his outstanding contribution to the field. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)
Renowned archaeologist Ramachandaran Nagaswamy was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018 for his outstanding contribution to the field. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Tamil Nadu crosses 200,000 active Covid cases

Tamil Nadu’s active Covid cases breached the 200,000 mark on Sunday with detention of 30,580 new cases. Health authorities, however, said the rate of transmission was showing signs of reducing.
Tamil Nadu conducted its 19th mass vaccination camp against Covid on Sunday across 50,000 sites. The state’s active cases breached the 200,000 mark during the day.  (PTI file)
Tamil Nadu conducted its 19th mass vaccination camp against Covid on Sunday across 50,000 sites. The state’s active cases breached the 200,000 mark during the day.  (PTI file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Telangana: Probe ordered after tribal women file molestation, assault complaint

Police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district are investigating a complaint lodged by four tribal women alleging assault on them and molestation attempt on a minor girl by a forest guard on Friday.
Telangana tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged molestation of a minor girl and assault on three other women by the forest guard. (Representational)
Telangana tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged molestation of a minor girl and assault on three other women by the forest guard. (Representational)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Over 1,000 rain-battered roads in Chennai to be reconstructed

Coming on the back of a monsoon that averaged 75% excess rainfall and damaged Chennai’s infrastructure, more than 1,000 roads are being reconstructed in the city under careful monitoring of chief minister MK Stalin.
A water pumping machine clears the waterlogged road after incessant rains, in Chennai, in November last year. (ANI file)
A water pumping machine clears the waterlogged road after incessant rains, in Chennai, in November last year. (ANI file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Row after car showroom staff ‘misbehaves’ with farmer

The incident has reportedly happened on Saturday evening when Kempe Gowda, a farmer from Ramanpalya, went to buy a new Bolero Pick-up truck from car-maker, Mahindra.
The salesman said that he would deliver the car in less than half hour if they were able to produce the money. (HT Archives)
The salesman said that he would deliver the car in less than half hour if they were able to produce the money. (HT Archives)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 01:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Jarkiholi, Hebbalkar slugfest intensifies

Belagavi The political rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Gokak, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and the Belagavi rural MLA, Laxmi Hebbalkar, of the Congress continues to take bitter and personal turns, adding to the challenges of both the parties and their prospects in the border district, about 505 kms from Bengaluru
Ramesh Jarkiholi (HT Archives)
Ramesh Jarkiholi (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavindra Uppar
Close Story
india news

Kerala actress assault case: Crime branch quiz actor Dileep, four others

Actor Dileep will be questioned in connection with the conspiracy to eliminate the police officer who was investigating Dileep’s involvement in a woman actor’s abduction and assault case.
Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. (PTI)
Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 03:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Another BJP legislator presses for expansion of CM Bommai cabinet

The divide within the party had cost it the Hanagal assembly seat in last year’s bypolls and other crucial seats in the December MLC elections.
The statements come at a time when BJP legislators in the state are growing impatient over the cabinet expansion. (HT archives)
The statements come at a time when BJP legislators in the state are growing impatient over the cabinet expansion. (HT archives)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Over 100k suffering from Covid-related symptoms in Telangana: Survey

More than 100,000 people in Telangana were found to be suffering from one symptom or the other related to Covid-19, a survey showed.
According to Telangana director of public health G Srinivasa Rao, the health care workers’ teams have found till Saturday night 128,079 people having Covid-related symptoms. (ANI File)
According to Telangana director of public health G Srinivasa Rao, the health care workers’ teams have found till Saturday night 128,079 people having Covid-related symptoms. (ANI File)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 01:05 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Tamil Nadu girl suicide: BJP seeks CBI probe, Madurai Archbishop denies religious conversion

The BJP in Tamil Nadu on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry into the suicide of a 16-year-old girl in Thanjavur district earlier this month allegedly over harassment and pressure of religious conversion.
An undated video clip had surfaced on the social media in which the Tamil Nadu girl, who died by suicide, said two years ago, her school warden had urged her parents to convert her to Christianity with the promise of sponsoring her education. (HT)
An undated video clip had surfaced on the social media in which the Tamil Nadu girl, who died by suicide, said two years ago, her school warden had urged her parents to convert her to Christianity with the promise of sponsoring her education. (HT)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out