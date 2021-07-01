Breaking news: US science agency expected to probe Florida building collapse
-
Thu, 01 Jul 2021 06:05 AM
China celebrates centenary of Communist Party at Tiananmen Square
Celebrations in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party kicked off on Thursday morning with a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters at Tiananmen Square in the centre of the capital.
-
Thu, 01 Jul 2021 05:43 AM
Members of European Parliament write to EU leaders, highlight growing 'repression' in Hong Kong
On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hong Kong's national security law, members of the European Parliament wrote a joint letter to top EU leaders, demanding action against the Chinese authorities for the imposition of a legislation law that "destroyed" the 'One country, two systems'.
-
Thu, 01 Jul 2021 05:27 AM
US science agency expected to open probe of Florida building collapse
The US National Institute of Standards and Technology is expected to announce soon that it will open an investigation into the collapse last week of a building in Surfside, Florida, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.