Live

Breaking news: Cuba witnesses protests over lack of freedom, economy

Breaking News Updates July 12, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 05:49 AM IST

  • Mon, 12 Jul 2021 05:37 AM

    Cuba witnesses protests over lack of freedom, economy

    On Sunday, scores of Cubans took to the streets in various parts of the country to protest against the lack of freedom and worsening economic conditions.

    In the city of San Antonio de los Banos, just outside Havana province, hundreds of people defied a heavy police presence to air their complaints, reported CNN.

