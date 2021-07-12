Breaking news: Cuba witnesses protests over lack of freedom, economy
Mon, 12 Jul 2021 05:37 AM
On Sunday, scores of Cubans took to the streets in various parts of the country to protest against the lack of freedom and worsening economic conditions.
In the city of San Antonio de los Banos, just outside Havana province, hundreds of people defied a heavy police presence to air their complaints, reported CNN.