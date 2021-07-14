Breaking News: Haryana is not holding back even a single drop of water, says CM
Wed, 14 Jul 2021 06:03 AM
Not a single drop of water is being held: Haryana CM on Delhi water crisis
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out over Delhi government's claims of the state holding back its fair share of water from the Yamuna leading to a water crisis in the national capital. "Delhi CM has a habit of promoting&praising himself. We're releasing water as per SC's order. Not a single drop of water is being held. We require 1.5 times more drinking water but we give it to them. Delhi & Haryana aren't different, we're neighbours," he told ANI.
Wed, 14 Jul 2021 05:26 AM
