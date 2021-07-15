Breaking news: Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 travel curbs from next month
Thu, 15 Jul 2021 05:53 AM
Telangana cabinet approves state's logistics policy
The Telangana cabinet has approved the state's logistics policy prepared by the industries and commerce department with a view to encourage the logistics sector. A statement by the chief minister's office (CMO) said that as people have not been able to venture out due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the logistics sector played a crucial role in extending commodity service to them.
Thu, 15 Jul 2021 05:44 AM
Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 travel curbs from next month
From next month, Hong Kong will allow vaccinated residents and workers to return from the United Kingdom, India and Brazil and other countries it labeled as extremely high risk areas, South China Morning Post reported. Those returning will have to provide a vaccination record and a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding a flight to Hong Kong.