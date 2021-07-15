Gujarat: Schools for class 12, colleges to reopen today with 50% attendance

Schools for class 12, colleges and technical institutions in Gujarat will be reopening from Thursday with 50 per cent attendance in line with all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related protocols such as wearing of masks, social distancing, regular sanitisation etc. However, physical attendance is not mandatory and authorities at schools, colleges and technical institutions will have to obtain permission of parents if students are asked to attend in person, an official release said last week.

The decision to reopen the aforementioned institutions in Gujarat was taken by chief minister Vijay Rupani on July 9, after he reviewed the overall Covid-19 situation in the state during a meeting of the government’s core committee.

“Gujarat to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15. Fifty per cent of students will be allowed to attend campuses. Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory,” Rupani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. On July 8, the government lifted the night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas in Gujarat and allowed the resumption of coaching classes for students of class 9 to post graduate courses along with competitive exams with 50 per cent attendance.

There are more than 682,000 students enrolled in class 12th across 8,333 higher secondary schools in the state, the official release said, adding more than 1.1 million under-graduate and diploma students in over 2,000 colleges and technical institutions.

Gujarat has so far reported 824,346 cases and 10,074 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease. On Wednesday, the state reported a slight increase in its daily tally with 41 new cases while no fresh deaths were seen due to the viral disease for a second consecutive day. As many as 71 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 813,583 and the recovery rate has climbed to 98.69 per cent. While the active cases have further declined to 689, of which eight patients are in a critical condition, a state health department official told PTI.

(With agency inputs)

