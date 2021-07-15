LIVE: Next on PM's Varanasi schedule, symbol of India-Japan ties 'Rudraksh'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he is scheduled to inaugurate several public projects worth ₹1,583 crore. The inaugurals will include a 100-bed maternal and child health wing at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
Modi arrived at the city's LBS airport and was received by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adtityanath and governor Anandiben Patel.
Also Read| Varanasi gets ₹1,583-cr worth projects, PM Modi says city becoming medical hub
Addressing a gathering at the BHU ground, Modi lauded Varanasi, popularly known as Kashi, as well the entire state for its fight against the coronavirus disease. He said Kashi and UP fought the pandemic with all their might.
He further said Varanasi is now becoming a medical hub of Purvanchal, adding facilities are available to treat diseases for which people had to earlier travel to Delhi and Mumbai.
As the day progresses, PM Modi will open a multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on the River Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.
Also Read| PM Modi to inaugurate Rudraksh, the symbol of Indo-Japan friendship in Varanasi
He will also lay foundation stones of several projects, including the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology, 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.
At 2pm, the Prime Minister will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing at BHU and interact with officials and medical professionals to review Covid-19 preparedness. He will fly back to Delhi at 3.30pm.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 15, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Ro-Ro vessels to boost tourism in Kashi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said on Thursday that the Ro-Ro vessels facility, which will begin today, will boost tourism in Kashi. "Our boatmen are also being given better facilties. Diesel boats are being converted into CNG. This will bring down their expenses, benefit the environment & attract the tourists," Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
JUL 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Cleanliness of Kashi, Ganga a priority for all of us, says PM Modi
"Cleanliness of Kashi, Ganga is not only an aspiration but also a priority for all of us," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding work is being done on every front be it it roads, sewage treatment, beautification of parks and ghats.
-
JUL 15, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Kashi becoming a big medical hub of Purvanchal: PM
PM Modi also said on Thursday that Kashi is becoming a big medical hub of Purvanchal, adding facilities are available in the city to treat diseases for which people had to earlier visit Delhi and Mumbai.
-
JUL 15, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Kashi faced Covid-19 crisis with courage, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Varanasi and the Uttar Pradesh's fight against the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. "The past few months have been very tough for us. The ever-changing and fatal Covid-19 attacked us with full force. However, Kashi and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh fought the virus with all its strength," Modi said.
-
JUL 15, 2021 11:31 AM IST
'Smart Kashi' a model for the entire world, says UP CM
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the city of Varanasi, which has protected its spiritual and cultural heritage, has emerged as a smart city and has become a model for Uttar Pradesh, India and the entire world.
-
JUL 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
PM arrives at BHU ground in Varanasi, set to inaugurate public projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground in Varanasi and will soon inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.
-
JUL 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
PM Modi in Varanasi, to inaugurate public projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday, where he will inaugurate several public projects, including a 100-bed maternal and child health wing at Benaras Hindu University.