LIVE: Next on PM's Varanasi schedule, symbol of India-Japan ties 'Rudraksh'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he is scheduled to inaugurate several public projects worth ₹1,583 crore. The inaugurals will include a 100-bed maternal and child health wing at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Modi arrived at the city's LBS airport and was received by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adtityanath and governor Anandiben Patel.

Addressing a gathering at the BHU ground, Modi lauded Varanasi, popularly known as Kashi, as well the entire state for its fight against the coronavirus disease. He said Kashi and UP fought the pandemic with all their might.

He further said Varanasi is now becoming a medical hub of Purvanchal, adding facilities are available to treat diseases for which people had to earlier travel to Delhi and Mumbai.

As the day progresses, PM Modi will open a multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on the River Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

He will also lay foundation stones of several projects, including the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology, 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

At 2pm, the Prime Minister will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing at BHU and interact with officials and medical professionals to review Covid-19 preparedness. He will fly back to Delhi at 3.30pm.